The leafy suburb of Fulwood is well known for being one of Sheffield’s poshest and you’re never far from a tennis club, stables or a golf course – Hallamshire is the most expensive in the city despite being closed more than most due to the weather. For Fulwood is high up the hill and close to the Peak District.

It is often contrasted with Dore, described by some as 'noveau and footballer'. But what few outsiders realise is the deep and continuing influence of Christ Church, which stands on a hill above the village centre.

Today Sheffield television star Dan Walker will tell a packed crowd about some of the remarkable people he has met in his career and how his Christian faith makes a difference to the job he does. He is one of many movers and shakers in Sheffield who regularly attend, helping the church on Cantebury Avenue hit its 550 capacity on Sunday mornings, with hundreds more in the evening.

It is also wealthy, having just completed a £2m revamp of the church and its parish centre. And it is vibrant thanks to numerous clubs for kids through to pensioners.

Carolyn Edmonds, volunteer church receptionist, came as a student in 1973. She describes it as ‘conservative evangelical’ and the secret of its success as ‘taking the bible seriously’.

Fulwood parish stretches from Nether Green to Stanage Pole on the moors. It was long known as a ‘dry’ area thanks to a longstanding covenant banning the sale of alcohol. After a battle, The Ale Club micropub opened on Brooklands Avenue four years ago. But even today it is not unheard of for elderly passersby to remonstrate with workers about the evils of alcohol.

One resident said Fulwood was home to wealthy people with strong beliefs, which might start with God and shade into a distrust of vaccines and even cancer treatments.

Another, Alastair Campbell, said: “You get the sense there is quite a lot of old money here. But although it’s got most things it lacks an Italian restaurant.”

Pal John Parmenter said there was also a ‘techy’ generation of young families who came for the lifestyle, including a lot of cyclists.

Fulwood village has useful shops, although it lacks an Italian restaurant.

Fulwood is very close to the countryside.

