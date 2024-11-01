Wildcard Bar & Grill: Packed house at Sheffield charity night to see snooker legend Jimmy White in action
The Wildcard Bar & Grill, on Ecclesall Road, was filled with fans on October 29 out to see Jimmy ‘The Whirlwind’ White’s effortless control of the table for themselves.
The 62-year-old gave interviews about his career and pulled off trick shots and “impossible” pots for fans who were gathered around or watching from the bar’s mezzanine level.
Jimmy free-flowing style has made him a firm fan favourite and brought him huge success during his career.
He’s made it to six World Snooker Championship finals but the sport’s biggest prize has always eluded him, with a thrilling final frame defeat to Stephen Hendry in 1994 the closest he has come to date.
He has also enjoyed huge success on the seniors’ tour, winning the World Seniors Championship a record four times.
The night raised more than £1,700 in aid of Eden Dora Trust, a charity that supports children with encephalitis.
A live auction was held with a top prize included playing a frame against the legend himself - which even saw the Blades boss’ Chris Wilder bidding to win. Goalkeeper Paddy Kenny and boxer Kell Brook were also in attendance.