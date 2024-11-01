"We vastly underfund it": People in Sheffield tell us how they would fix the NHS

This video More videos

The first Labour budget in 14 years came with big announcements for the NHS.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, promised a 10-year plan for the NHS earlier in the year and announced a £22.6 billion increase in the day-to-day health budget.

The state of the NHS will be a big factor on which the public will judge the government come the next election cycle, but history shows us different parties and different people have contrasting ideas on how to fix it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things calmed following the budget, the first delivered by a woman, The Star hit the streets of Sheffield to ask people how they would fix the NHS.