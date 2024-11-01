"We vastly underfund it": People in Sheffield tell us how they would fix the NHS
Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, promised a 10-year plan for the NHS earlier in the year and announced a £22.6 billion increase in the day-to-day health budget.
The state of the NHS will be a big factor on which the public will judge the government come the next election cycle, but history shows us different parties and different people have contrasting ideas on how to fix it.
As things calmed following the budget, the first delivered by a woman, The Star hit the streets of Sheffield to ask people how they would fix the NHS.
You can see what they said on the video at the top of this page.