Take a tour inside the £170,000 Park Hill duplex apartment with 'stunning panoramic views' over Sheffield

A “stunning” duplex apartment in one of the most iconic landmarks throughout Sheffield is up for sale.

Found on Norwich Street South gracing the ninth and tenth floors of the rejuvenated Park Hill development, this one-bedroom property commands “stunning panoramic views” across Sheffield.

The estate agents at EweMove, who have shared the listing on Zoopla, describe the apartment as “beautifully designed inside” harnessing the original, brutalist concrete structure into bright, modern properties.

It is on the market with a guide price of £170,000 and comprises of an entrance lobby, an open plan lounge/kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, a spacious balcony and a double bedroom and bathroom.

Park Hill benefits from “secure entry systems” and a glass lift provides access to all floors.

The development is brilliantly located for Sheffield city centre and transport links like the Supertram network and the central railway station.

1. 'Iconic development'

2. Norwich Street South

3. Balcony views

4. Kitchen

