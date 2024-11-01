Found on Norwich Street South gracing the ninth and tenth floors of the rejuvenated Park Hill development, this one-bedroom property commands “stunning panoramic views” across Sheffield.

The estate agents at EweMove, who have shared the listing on Zoopla, describe the apartment as “beautifully designed inside” harnessing the original, brutalist concrete structure into bright, modern properties.

It is on the market with a guide price of £170,000 and comprises of an entrance lobby, an open plan lounge/kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, a spacious balcony and a double bedroom and bathroom.

Park Hill benefits from “secure entry systems” and a glass lift provides access to all floors.