WhatsApp to stop updates for Windows and some Android phones

Thousands of WhatsApp users could soon lose access to the messaging service, as it announces it is to withdraw support for some smartphones.

Users who are running the app on any version of the Windows operating system may see features stop functioning at any time.

Who will be affected?

WhatsApp will cease to work on handsets which are powered by Microsoft's software in December 2019, the messaging service announced in a blog post this week.

The Windows Phone operating system was launched in October 2010, but Microsoft announced in January this year that it would no longer support the software from December 2019, advising shoppers to buy iOS or Android devices instead.

The Windows Phone never achieved the success of its rivals and didn't encourage the same excitement from app developers.

Withdrawing support

WhatsApp has already withdrawn support for Nokia Symbian S60, Nokia Series 40 operating system, BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10, Android 2.1 and 2.2, Windows Phone 7, and iPhone 3GS and iOS 6.

In a blog post, WhatsApp wrote, "This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one in order to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using WhatsApp.

"Because we will no longer actively develop for these platforms, some features may stop functioning at any time."

Support will also be withdrawn for Android versions 2.3.7 and older on 1 February 2020 and iPhone iOS 7 and older from the same date.

These are all the devices users will soon no longer be able to use WhatsApp on:

- Nokia Symbian S60 - after 30 June 2017

- BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 - after 31 December 2017

- Nokia S40 - after 31 December 2018

- All Windows Phone operating systems - after 31 December 2019

- Android versions 2.3.7 and older - after 1 February 2020

- iPhone iOS 7 and older - after 1 February 2020