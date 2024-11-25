Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival has unveiled its line-up for 2025, set to take over Hillsborough Park from July 25-27 for its 16th year.

Leading the charge is Sheffield’s-own Pulp, who will not only headline Friday’s main stage but have also handpicked the acts to share the stage that day.

Then, hot off their critically acclaimed homecoming show in Clifton Park, Saturday sees Rotherham heroes The Reytons take centre stage, while Brit-rock heavyweights Kasabian wrap up the weekend on Sunday.

It comes after Tramlines teased last week that this year’s retinue had “three of the most requested bands ever” to play the festival.

Ominous posters claiming “The City is Ours” appeared on Friday, teasing Pulp’s plans to handpick the acts for the event’s first day.

Formed in 1978, Pulp played extensively around Sheffield at venues like The Leadmill and The Limit. Their debut at Tramlines in 2025 marks only the fourth time they have played in Sheffield since the year 2000 and the first time they have curated a main stage at a Sheffield festival.

Pulp’s picks for the main stage include the sweeping, atmospheric melodies of Spiritulised, offbeat lyricist Baxter Dury, and Paris-based indie-folk trio Oracle Sisters.

Saturday sees The Reytons taking the top spot, a huge milestone for the Rotherham band who blew the lid off their hometown in July this year in what was lauded as a “modern day Spike Island.”

Sunday’s finale will see Brit-rock giants Kasabian closing out the weekend in style.

More acts across the weekend includ Hot Chip; I Monster; Franz Ferdinand; Rizzle Kicks; Natasha Bedingfield; Jake Bugg; Heath Small; The Futureheads; Freddie Halkon; Chloe Slater; Daydreamers; The Last Dinner Party; Sigrid; CMAT; Scouting For Girls; The Sherlocks; The Lathums; Soft Launch; Cliffords; and, of course, The Everley Pregnant Brothers.

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines Operations Director, said: “It’s absolutely massive to have Pulp headlining Friday, and even more special to have them curating the whole day—it’s a real celebration of what Sheffield’s all about. The Reytons topping the bill on Saturday is another big moment for the local scene. They’ve come so far, and it’s great to see them getting the recognition they deserve. We’ve put together a line-up that’s got something for everyone, and we’re buzzing to welcome everyone back to Hillsborough Park.”

The pre-sale for weekend and day tickets will be live from 6pm on Thursday, November 28, for those who are signed-up via the Tramlines website.

The general sale of tickets is live at 12pm on Friday, November 29. For more information, visit Tramlines’ official website.

Tramlines says charitable proceeds from this year’s festival include funding a new row of trees in Hillsborough Park, planted by Sheffield City Council Community Forestry with help from the pupils at Hillsborough Primary School.

Reportedly, over £30k of grants to 36 local causes have been shared by the Tramlines Trust. The total raised for charity and charitable causes since 2018 now stands at £260k.

1 . PULP - Friday's headliners Celebrated Sheffield band PULP will not only headline Friday’s main stage but have also handpicked the acts to share the stage that day in their Tramlines debut. Pulp’s picks for the main stage on Friday include Spiritualized, the sweeping, atmospheric melodies of Baxter Dury, and Paris-based indie-folk trio Oracle Sisters. | Provided by Tramlines Photo Sales

2 . The Reytons - Saturday's headliners Fresh off a critically acclaimed homecoming set in Clifton Park, The Reytons have bene picked as headliners for Saturday. It's a huge milestone for the Rotherham band whose "sharp, no-nonsense lyrics and high-energy performances" have won them fans far beyond Yorkshire | Provided by Tramlines Photo Sales

3 . Kasabian - Sunday's headliners Closing out the weekend will be Brit-rock giants Kasabia, from Leicester, known for hits like 'Fire' and 'Club Foot.' Tramlines says the three headliners are "three of the most requested bands ever" for the Sheffield festival. | Provided by Tramlines Photo Sales

4 . Hot Chip Friday will also see electronic trailblazers Hot Chip perform a high-energy DJ set. | Provided by Tramlines Photo Sales