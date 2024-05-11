Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The debut show promises ‘amazing music, crazy and nostalgic prizes, en masse Karaoke, rave rounds’ and more.

The new Sheffield location for Bongo’s Bingo has been revealed, as organisers prepare for an incredible debut show.

The event, which also puts on shows in Leeds, York and Hull, was previously based at the O2 Academy Sheffield on Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre, which has now been closed for several months amid Raac concrete concerns.

Organisers for Bongo’s Bingo have now confirmed that their new venue will be The Octagon Centre at The University of Sheffield on Clarkson Street, with a debut show at the venue planned for Friday, June 14, 2024.

Jonny Bongo, Bongo’s Bingo co-founder, says: “We’re hyped to be back in Sheffield and in a brand-new venue - the incredible Octagon.

“It’s steeped in history and has hosted some amazing gigs, events and shows over the years, so being part of this and bringing Bongo’s Bingo back to the city is really exciting for us all.

“We can’t wait to get going again.”

Bongo’s Bingo started as a random idea between two friends in Liverpool in 2015 and is now a popular competitive socialising event, with millions of tickets sold.

The aim of organisers is to rejuvenate ‘the quintessentially quaint game of bingo for a new generation, with sold-out shows taking place in over 40 locations’.

Describing what those in attendance can expect from next month’s event, a Bongo’s Bingo organiser said: “The UK’s most talked about night out features amazing music, crazy and nostalgic prizes, en masse Karaoke, rave rounds, dance-offs, the odd pink unicorn, Henry Hoover and Wacky Wavy, audience participation and - of course - plenty of bingo.

“It’s all part of the most bonkers, surreal and energetic night rolled into one glorious party.