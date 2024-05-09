Watch more of our videos on Shots!

71-year-old Anita was last seen just before 9am on Tuesday morning (May 7, 2024), leaving an address in the Park Hill area of Sheffield, with this moment captured on a the below CCTV image.

This CCTV captures the last sighting of Anita at just before 9am on Tuesday morning (May 7, 2024)

Launching a public appeal tonight (Thursday, May 9, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “She was last seen wearing a white jacket, black trousers, a patterned top and white trainers.

“Anita is described as a white woman, of a medium to heavy build, who is around 5ft 8ins tall with short blonde/white hair. She is known to travel by tram into Sheffield city centre.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Anita's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her. Have you seen Anita? Do you know where she might be?”

Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting information to then online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us