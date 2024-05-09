Anita: Officers grow 'increasingly concerned' for missing 71-year-old Sheffield woman
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members of the public are being asked to help find a missing Sheffield woman, who was last seen more than two days ago.
71-year-old Anita was last seen just before 9am on Tuesday morning (May 7, 2024), leaving an address in the Park Hill area of Sheffield, with this moment captured on a the below CCTV image.
Launching a public appeal tonight (Thursday, May 9, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “She was last seen wearing a white jacket, black trousers, a patterned top and white trainers.
“Anita is described as a white woman, of a medium to heavy build, who is around 5ft 8ins tall with short blonde/white hair. She is known to travel by tram into Sheffield city centre.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Anita's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her. Have you seen Anita? Do you know where she might be?”
Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting information to then online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us
Please quote incident number 1044 of May 7, 2024 when you get in touch.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.