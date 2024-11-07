Snap of Sheffield's Barker's Pool Ducks wins people's choice at British Photography Awards 2024
Our city’s fine feathered friends, who are often seen taking a dip in the fountains by City Hall, were the obvious favourite with voters at the ceremony in London on Monday (November 4).
Shutterbug Wesley Kristopher (Instagram @peopleofthepeak) entered the ‘Birdlife’ category with a colourful, comforting shot of one of the fountain’s regular mallards.
Wesley says he didn’t expect to bag the prize as he “isn’t much of a bird photographer,” but now he is thanking his fans and The Star’s readers for voting for him.
He said: “I don’t remember what they said about it on stage - it was all a bit of a blur, I was too emotional at the time. It was overwhelming.
“It’s definitely given me confidence to enter more competitions now.
“It might lead to some more print sales, you never know. Plus I got to spend a nice weekend in London with my mum which was great.”
Wesley, 37, a baker from Charnock, has been a wildlife photographer for seven years and whose work shoppers may have walked past without knowing it.
A stunning photo he took of a lamb (titled ‘Woolly Jumper’) was featured in an official Countryfile calendar and a picture of a wintery robin at Graves Park has appeared on a Marks & Spencer’s shortbread tin.
Wesley said in September: “I’m not normally a birder, but I like ducks and they’ve got such great character.
“I normally go shooting up in the Peak District but I saw a post about the ducks and I thought ‘I’ll have to go check that out,’ as I don’t get the chance to go to town often.
“I went and, luckily, there they were. I was there for hours and this picture was my favourite.
“They make people smile. Even while I was there people were stopping to take their own pictures and smile about it.”