Snap of Sheffield's Barker's Pool Ducks wins people's choice at British Photography Awards 2024

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
A Sheffield snapper’s picture of the city’s famous Barker’s Pool Ducks has won a People’s Choice trophy at the British Photographer Awards.

Our city’s fine feathered friends, who are often seen taking a dip in the fountains by City Hall, were the obvious favourite with voters at the ceremony in London on Monday (November 4).

Welsey Kristopher's photo of a Sheffield Barker's Pool Duck - fittingly titled 'Ey Up Mi Duck' - has been shortlisted for the birdlife category of the British Photography Awards 2024.placeholder image
Welsey Kristopher's photo of a Sheffield Barker's Pool Duck - fittingly titled 'Ey Up Mi Duck' - has been shortlisted for the birdlife category of the British Photography Awards 2024. | Wesley Kristopher

Shutterbug Wesley Kristopher (Instagram @peopleofthepeak) entered the ‘Birdlife’ category with a colourful, comforting shot of one of the fountain’s regular mallards.

Wesley says he didn’t expect to bag the prize as he “isn’t much of a bird photographer,” but now he is thanking his fans and The Star’s readers for voting for him.

He said: “I don’t remember what they said about it on stage - it was all a bit of a blur, I was too emotional at the time. It was overwhelming.

Wildlife photographer and Charnock baker Wesley Kristopher, 37, whose work has been featured in a Countryfile calendar as well as a Marks & Spencer's shortbread tin.placeholder image
Wildlife photographer and Charnock baker Wesley Kristopher, 37, whose work has been featured in a Countryfile calendar as well as a Marks & Spencer's shortbread tin. | Wesley Kristopher

“It’s definitely given me confidence to enter more competitions now.

“It might lead to some more print sales, you never know. Plus I got to spend a nice weekend in London with my mum which was great.”

Wesley, 37, a baker from Charnock, has been a wildlife photographer for seven years and whose work shoppers may have walked past without knowing it.

A stunning photo he took of a lamb (titled ‘Woolly Jumper’) was featured in an official Countryfile calendar and a picture of a wintery robin at Graves Park has appeared on a Marks & Spencer’s shortbread tin.

Wesley said in September: “I’m not normally a birder, but I like ducks and they’ve got such great character.

“I normally go shooting up in the Peak District but I saw a post about the ducks and I thought ‘I’ll have to go check that out,’ as I don’t get the chance to go to town often.

“I went and, luckily, there they were. I was there for hours and this picture was my favourite.

“They make people smile. Even while I was there people were stopping to take their own pictures and smile about it.”

If you are unfamiliar with Sheffield’s feathered friends, watch the video attached above for five uninterrupted minutes of the Barker’s Pool Ducks enjoying their best life in city centre.

