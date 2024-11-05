Sheffield man, 20, among four people fined for illegally hunting hares with dogs in South Yorkshire

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 5th Nov 2024, 11:06 BST
Four men in South Yorkshire have been fined for hunting offences.

They appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on October 31 where they were found guilty of being equipped for searching for or pursuing hares with dogs.

Lee Hague, aged 42, of Ingshead Avenue, Rotherham; Simon Jeffries, 31, of Pingles Crescent, Rotherham; Byron Wilson, 20, of Launce Road, Sheffield; and Ben Wilkinson, 20, of Constable Close, Rotherham, all pleaded not guilty to the offence on July 2.

On November 13 2023, officers stopped a black Volkswagen Passat being driven by Hague and with Jeffries, Wilson, and Wilkinson as passengers, on Lansbury Avenue in Maltby.

Byron Wilson, aged 20, of Launce Road, Sheffield, was among the four men fined for searching for or pursuing hares with dogs.placeholder image
Byron Wilson, aged 20, of Launce Road, Sheffield, was among the four men fined for searching for or pursuing hares with dogs. | Google

Officers searched the vehicle and found three bull lurcher dogs, slip leads, and a high-powered search lamp, which were consistent with use for the illegal hunting of wild animals.

Officers seized the dogs and the four men’s mobile phones, and made arrangements for the men to attend police interviews.

After a trial found the four men guilty of the offence, they were collectively fined £2,450 and were deprived ownership of the dogs, slip leads and lamp.

Hague was additionally charged with using a motor vehicle without third party insurance. He pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined £120 and received six points on his licence.

