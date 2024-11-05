Proposal for a dozen new floodlights at Sheffield United’s sports centre draws opposition

A proposal to erect a dozen new floodlights at one of Sheffield United’s sports centres has met with opposition.

Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee will discuss whether to allow the erection of 12, eight-metre-high LED lighting columns to illuminate the pitches at the Derek Dooley Community Centre, which is located off Weston Road, Crookes.

The plan says eight of these lighting columns would serve the larger pitch to the south and four would be located on the smaller northern pitch.

A planning document says: “This site has been closed in recent years, following Covid.

“The intention is to bring it back into use and the supporting statement indicates that this is dependent on making the site useable during the evenings, across all months of the year.

“The application, as submitted, stated that the floodlights would operate until 11pm.”

However, the report added, the agent has agreed to less extensive hours and would accept a condition limiting the illumination of the pitches until 9.15pm between Monday and Friday, and until 7.15pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Use of the pitches for playing would cease on the hour, with the final 15 minutes to allow the pitches to be cleared and nets stored away in a safe manner.

The proposal received 15 objections and four letters supporting it.

Those objecting to the plans raised concerns with, among others, light pollution, increase in noise and traffic, increased air pollution and impact on the wildlife.

On the other hand, those supporting the scheme welcomed the site being brought back into use, the LED lighting being energy efficient, the increased security it would mean and the community and environmental benefits.

The committee will hear more on this at 2pm next Tuesday (November 12) at Sheffield Town Hall.