Popular monthly market returns to Sheffield's Fox Valley shopping centre this weekend

Fox Valley’s monthly market weekend returns on Friday 5th, Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th of November. Held inside the Market Emporium, this weekend’s stunning line-up includes artisanal local produce, homewares, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Starting on Friday, November 5 and ending on Sunday, November 7, the market has regular vendors such as Bridge Bakery, Finkle Antiques, Fairy Houses, Horseshoe crafts and Razzle Dazzle taking center stage no matter the weather.

Claire Reynolds, Fox Valley Center Manager, said “We’re so excited that the Market Weekend is back at Fox Valley. With only a handful of weekends left before Christmas, it’s a great opportunity for people to buy local handmade gifts for loved ones this year.”

Shoppers are set to flock to the popular Fox Valley market this weekend, as the countdown to Christmas continues.

On Saturday, shoppers can pick up a range of unique gifts and festive items with holiday décor at the Christmas Cabin for holiday décor; beautiful handmade crochet items at MOEMI, and stocking fillers which are available at Gracious Gifts.

For those with a sweet tooth, Peak Honey, Cookie Smith, Blueberry Sparkle and Bestwick Bakes have everything you need to munch on now or wrap as gifts for under the tree.

On Sunday, those in attendance round off the weekend with a wonderful array of local produce including Valley Wool, Aggys Handicrafts, Beau Tees and Steve’s Carpets. Other vendors include Crystals and Moon Magick, Hats Off, All About Alice, and many more.