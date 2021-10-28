Independent traders set up stall as Sheffield’s Fox Valley hosts Halloween market

The Entertainment Group Pumpkins at Fox Valley (2019)

The event will take place on Saturday October 30 between 11am and 6pm. The market will contain many local independent market traders and Halloween activities.

A range of stalls will be held inside the indoor emporium including street food, sweet treats, artisan crafts, and more. There will also be free Halloween crafts and face painting.

Gin Muddlers and Bradfield Brewery will also be present at the market so drinks are available at the event.

Halloween crafts table at Fox Valley

Food will also be available at the event, such as vegan hotdogs and burgers by 3XL BBQ, and sweet treats from Candy Kabin, Blueberry Sparkle and Brownie Queen.

Artisan crafts will be available from Bruce and Chauncey, All About Alice, AH Creations, Pipet Crafts, and crafts with a Halloween theme from Gracious Gifts and Anathar.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity will be raising money at the event by hosting a charity fire walk where volunteers will walk barefoot on hot embers up to 1,200 degrees fahrenheit.

Fox Valley Centre manager, Claire Reynolds said she was looking forward to the event: "We are so excited for the Fox Valley Halloween Extravaganza this weekend and would like to say a big good luck to all of the amazing volunteers taking part in the fire walk.

"We’ve got some amazing market traders here this weekend, so come on down and check us out in the new Market Emporium located next to Trek Bikes.”