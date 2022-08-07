Pop-up shop selling hand-crafted products from Sheffield makers, creators and artists returns to Meadowhall

Curated Makers has reopened on Lower Park Lane in the shopping centre, following a successful run last year.

The new store is double the size of its previous space, and a Meadowhall spokesperson said it is hoped that it will help to offer ‘invaluable exposure to these local independent businesses, while giving Meadowhall shoppers a way to discover and support local creatives’.

Curated Makers was founded in 2017 by Megan Jones who wanted to give small brands the chance to showcase their work on the high street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Curated Makers pop-up shop has returned to Meadowhall

Helping to provide new opportunities for makers and artists across the UK, Megan has hosted concessions within John Lewis, M&S, Paperchase and Next, as well as standalone pop-up stores in Meadowhall and Trinity Leeds.

Megan said: “Returning to Meadowhall for this Pop-Up is incredibly exciting and has been many months in the making! Taking over such a prestigious space has been a real pinch-me moment, that all of our 40+ makers will also feel too. We hope the shoppers of Meadowhall are happy to see our return, with our local curation of beautifully handmade gifts.

“We hope you can visit us, shop small and spread the word with your friends! Small businesses need all the support they can at the moment, so we’re here to make it super easy to support small businesses, right in amongst all of your usual favourite brands."

Curated Makers has returned to Meadowhall, bringing handmade and hand-designed products from over 40 makers, creators and artists from Sheffield and the surrounding areas

There will be a selection of unique products on offer, including luxury soaps and bath bombs by family-run Love Nara, location-inspired scents by The Yorkshire Candle Company and Yorkshire-inspired prints and illustrations by Sketchbook Designs and JAM Artworks.

There will also be a Yorkshire-inspired range, including Yorkshire Puds Lovers Club tote bags from local illustrator and printmaker Josephine Dellow, and mugs and coasters from Me & Thee.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, added: “It’s fantastic to welcome Curated Makers back to Meadowhall and we’re proud that it has chosen the centre for it biggest pop-up shop to date.”

"Supporting our community is very important to us, so we’re excited to offer a space for over 40 local independents to showcase their products to shoppers from across the region. We have no doubt it will be a huge hit with our visitors once again!”

There will be a selection of unique products on offer, including luxury soaps and bath bombs by family-run Love Nara

Curated Makers will be open from 10am to 9pm weekdays, 9am to 8pm Saturdays and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.