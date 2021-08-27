New store selling handcrafted products from Sheffield-based businesses to open at Meadowhall

Curated Makers is the latest store set to open at Meadowhall and will sell a selection of unique handcrafted products from up to 40 local brands, including jewellery by Lyon + Feather and artisan soaps by Elsie Moss Botanical, as well as artwork and cards inspired by Yorkshire dialect from Me and Thee.

There will also be illustrated drawings of Sheffield’s favourite pubs by Josephine Dellow, a selection of perfumes by Abbey Perfumery, unique resin jewellery hand-poured and created by Dania of Whylder Mills and photography of local sights and scenery by Kate Cooper Photography.

Curated Makers was founded in 2017 by Megan Jones, who wanted to give small brands the chance to showcase their work on the high street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curated Makers is the latest store set to open at Meadowhall and will sell a selection of unique handcrafted products

Megan Jones, founder of Curated Makers, said: “Collaborating with Meadowhall and its co-owner British Land to open our first-ever pop-up store for visitors is a giant step forwards for supporting small businesses.

“We know our customers love our unique offering of beautifully made, small-batch, high-quality gifts and homewares. Since starting on a stall in a local market back in 2017, when I took three to four brands to market at once, this is a real pinch-me moment! We’re so excited to welcome shoppers through the doors.”

While this will be the first standalone store, the retailer has previously hosted concessions within John Lewis, Paperchase and M&S across the North West, promoting items from at least 300 small businesses.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re thrilled that Megan has chosen to open the first-ever standalone Curated Makers here at Meadowhall, and it’s a concept we really believe in. Supporting local independent retailers is so important to us, and in opening this store, it means we now have a total of 40 independent retailers at the centre, and that’s something we’re really proud of.”

The new store located on Upper Park Lane will be open until 9 pm on weekdays, 8 pm Saturdays, and 5 pm on Sundays, starting from August 28.