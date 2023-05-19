Overnight Angels Crew: Pop-up shop by son of Def Leppard's Rick Savage in Sheffield for two days only
A luxury clothing brand inspired by 80s motorbike gang style and spearheaded the son of Def Leppard’s bassist is in Sheffield this weekend only.
Overnight Angel Crew has set up shop in Sheffield’s-own ‘Temple – Church of Fun’ for an exclusive sale and showcase on May 21 and 22 – as well as offering a chance to win some one-of-a-kind prints and a unique piece of Def Leppard memorabilia.
The collection is led by Steve Savage, son of the Sheffield band’s own bassist Rick Savage, who this week has made a glorious return to the Steel City for a set of intimate gigs at The Leadmill tonight ahead of their massive stadium shows at Bramall Lane and Wembley Stadium next week.
Steve said the line is inspired by the aesthetic of 80s US motorbike gangs like the Hell’s Angels, the hit TV show Sons of Anarchy, and even Compton’s-own N.W.A. The modern luxury fabrics pair off against how gangs back in the day would wear their unwashed threads down to rags.
Steve said: “It was essential to us to make this a tactile experience where you could feel how we’ve taken the styles and designs of motorbike gangs – cherubs, bike jacket logos, elaborate old English fonts – and combined them with the finest fabrics in the world.
"This kind of showcase here in Sheffield is not something we’ve ever done before and we’ve been hard at work getting the atmosphere and the location just right.”
The collection is a collaboration with Liam Holland, perhaps best known for his work with Liam Gallagher to create another luxury line, Pretty Green Thing.
The pop up shop is open out of ‘Temple – Church of Fun’ in Rutland Street from 12pm-6pm on Sunday, May 21, as well as between 11am-4pm on Monday, May 22.
Visitors will also be able to purchase one-of-a-kind prints of the Overnight Angels Crew designs, hand finished by Steve and signed by Rick Savage.
Every customer who makes a purchase on Sunday will also be entered into a chance to win a unique Overnight Angels Crew guitar strap, created for the music video of ‘Kick’ off Def Leppard’s album Diamond Star Halos.