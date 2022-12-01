These images show what shoppers can expect to find at the new-look fashion and homeware store in the Sheffield shopping centre. Next had closed the huge store at the end of The Gallery in July for the makeover, which it said would ‘significantly’ improve the branch’s appearance. It was initially set to reopen on October 21 but the planned relaunch was delayed.

The 45,198 sq ft Next store at Meadowhall now includes a new Costa cafe and a Bath & Body works section, along with the usual women’s, men’s, kids’ and home departments. It will welcome back shoppers from 9am on Friday. Its opening hours will be 9am-10pm on Monday to Friday, 9am-8pm on Saturdays, and 11am-5pm on Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store manager said: “The team and I are very excited to be opening the beautiful, newly refurbished Sheffield Meadowhall store. Not only do we continue to offer our fantastic range of Next clothing and home products, we are also welcoming Costa Coffee and a large Bath & Body Works to the store, which we know our customers will love.”

Next at Meadowhall in Sheffield is reopening on Friday, December 2 after a major refurb. It now includes a Costa Coffee and a Bath & Body Works section

Next’s reopening will come as a major boost for Meadowhall, which still has a number of empty units, including, most notably, the former Debenhams store and the old TopShop and TopMan. As well as being a big draw for shoppers, Next is also a main entrance into Meadowhall from the Orange car park, with visitors during the refurb having been sent down the side of the building and in via a service door.

Next at Meadowhall in Sheffield is reopening on Friday, December 2 after a major refurb. It now includes a Costa Coffee and a Bath & Body Works section

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next at Meadowhall in Sheffield is reopening on Friday, December 2 after a major refurb. It now includes a Costa Coffee and a Bath & Body Works section