Next bosses have announced when their Meadowhall store will reopen after a massive, months-long refurbishment project.

By David Walsh
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 11:10am

The giant unit at the end of The Gallery closed in July for a makeover to ‘significantly improve’ its appearance. And it was set to reopen on October 21.

But more than three weeks late, and with less than six weeks to Christmas, there were concerns it would not open in time for the lucrative festive season.

Bosses have now said it will open on Friday December 2, insisting it is “in plenty of time for Christmas.”

The store at the end of The Gallery is still a fenced-off building site with equipment and unfinished work visible inside and out.

The announcement will come as a relief to staff, visitors and other shops on The Gallery where Next is an anchor store next to Primark.

The prolonged closure would have reduced the number of people on the mall. It is also a main entrance into Meadowhall from the Orange car park. At present, shoppers are sent down the side of the building and in via a service door.

A digger on the Next building site.

Ladders and equipment visible inside.
Next is an anchor store at the end of the Gallery and the prolonged closure could mean fewer people on the mall, harming business at neighbouring shops including a huge Primark.
The huge project started in July when bosses said the makeover would last three months and ‘significantly improve the appearance of the store’.