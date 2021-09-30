Here's 9 of the best Sheffield charity shops where you can pick up a bargain

More and more shoppers in Britain are visiting charity shops in the hope of finding a second-hand bargain, and it’s clear to see why.

One of the reasons to visit charity shops is that the profits raised from sales go to good causes and help people in need.

The majority of shops sell a wide range of goods, including clothes, shoes, accessories, bric-a-brac, books, DVDs, records, electricals and furniture – you might even uncover a hidden gem.

These are nine charity shops to visit in Sheffield

We’ve created a list of the best charity shops in Sheffield that you should definitely visit.

Samaritans Charity Shop – Chapel Walk, Sheffield City Centre

The Sheffield Samaritans shop sells a range of items and regularly has a sale on.

Every time you shop here, you are supporting Samaritans, which means they can be there for people who desperately need to talk.

They also have an online shop that sells clothing, games and puzzles, beauty gifts and food – you can also have flowers delivered through their online store.

Visit shop.samaritans.org/ or pop into the store in Sheffield.

The Sheffield Cats Shelter Charity Shop – Ecclesall Road

Ecclesall Road is The Sheffield Cats Shelter flagship shop, helping to raise vital money for the cats and kittens in The Shelter's care.

The boutique-style shop sells a variety of different items, and they also have a dedicated vintage clothes section.

If you are heading back to the office, you could pop in and purchase a tie for just £1.

Marie Curie Charity Shop – Berkeley Precinct, Ecclesall Road

You can find a great selection of items at the Marie Curie Charity shop in Sheffield.

If you’d prefer to find a bargain online, they have an eBay shop with listings ranging from clothing to musical instruments.

Visit www.ebay.co.uk/str/mariecurieshop to see the full range of items.

Salvation Army Charity Shop – Darnall

If you are looking for a great bargain, pop into The Salvation Army charity shop in Darnall.

With new items every day, the shop offers affordable and sustainable fashion, furniture and toys.

Every purchase supports causes such as fighting poverty, homelessness, loneliness and modern slavery.

St Luke's Vintage Shop – Broomhill

This charity shop specialises in quality, hand-picked vintage goods to raise funds for St Luke's Sheffield's hospice.

It sells a selection of Women's and men's clothing, plus homewares, collectables, craft materials and more.

St Vincent's – Abbeydale Road

This charity shop on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield sells quality clothing and household items at bargain prices.

Every purchase made in the shop helps the charity reduce poverty.

Mind Charity Shop – London Road

Sheffield Mind on London Road is a charity shop selling quality designer labels at affordable prices.

Every penny that you spend will be helping people with mental health issues as all profits from sales of merchandise will be invested in developing and delivering local services.

Many of their products are branded with the Sheffield Mind logo, which is a great way to raise awareness of the charity and the work that they do.

Visit the shop on London Road or go to www.sheffieldmind.co.uk/shop

Cancer Research UK – Ecclesall Road

For a handpicked selection of quality clothes, homeware, and more, visit the Cancer Research shop on Ecclesall Road.

Every item sold helps fund life-saving research so that we can beat cancer sooner.

RSPCA charity shop – Broomhill

The RSPCA charity shop showcases clothing, shoes, accessories, books, DVDs, games, trinkets and small pieces of home decor.

Every item purchased from the charity shops helps to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in need.