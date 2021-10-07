According to Which?, Aldi reclaimed its title as the UK’s cheapest supermarket in September, after it was knocked off the top spot by rival Lidl in August.

A typical basket of shopping from each of the big supermarkets was analysed and compared by the consumer champion to find out who came out on top.

It contained both branded and unbranded goods and a number of usual household items.

Which? found that Aldi cost the least, with a total of £24.03 – just 37p cheaper than the same basket at Lidl.

While Asda came in at £26.19, Sainsbury’s totalled £27.95 and Tesco and Morrisons tied with a price of £28.31.

Ocado was next on the list, charging £29.84, but it was Waitrose that came out most expensive, with a basket costing £33.06 – 38 per cent more than Aldi.

Which items were included in the shopping basket?

Which? checked the prices of 22 items – including own-brand products, like eggs, tinned kidney beans and cucumber, and branded goods such as Hovis wholemeal bread – throughout September, to see how supermarkets across the UK compared.

It found that groceries with some of the biggest price differences included Maltesers and own-brand black grapes, which respectively cost £1.51 and £1.11 less at Aldi than at Waitrose.

As well as the smaller baskets, Which? looked at the cost of a large trolley at each supermarket, consisting of 79 items. These included branded products like Tropicana orange juice and Lurpak spreadable butter – which means discount shops like Aldi and Lidl weren’t able to be included in the comparison.

In this round, Asda came out on top – for the 21st month in a row – with a trolley costing £146.36.

This was £21.66 cheaper than Waitrose, which again turned out to be the most expensive.

Sainsbury’s was second cheapest at £151.17, followed by Morrisons, Tesco and Ocado.

How does Which? find out the cheapest supermarket in Sheffield?

The consumer expert brand compares hundreds of popular grocery items at every major supermarket every day throughout the year, using an independent price comparison website.

For its monthly ‘cheapest supermarket’ stories, it works out the average price for each item at each supermarket across the month, and adds them up to get an average trolley price for each store.

It includes special offer prices but not multibuys, in a bid to keep it as fair as possible.

In September its shopping list combined branded items such as Andrex toilet paper, Colgate toothpaste and McVitie’s digestive biscuits with own-label products, including mixed peppers and semi-skimmed milk.

Where can I find the cheapest supermarket in Sheffield?

There are a number of Aldi stores in Sheffield, including one in Hillsborough, one in St Mary’s Gate and one on Archer Road.

You can find the closest branch to you by using the Aldi Store Finder tool.

If you fancy shopping somewhere different but are still in search of a bargain, you can head to Lidl – the UK’s second cheapest supermarket – which also has a number of branches in the city.