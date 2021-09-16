Sheffield Aldi wants to open from early morning to late night for deliveries but says residents won’t be disturbed

Deliveries at Aldi on Handsworth Road are currently allowed between 7am and 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 8am to 9pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The supermarket wants to alter this to 6am to 11pm every day so it can get the shop floor stocked ahead of the next day’s trading.

In an application, Aldi says the hours are not considered excessive or inappropriate.

“The nearest noise sensitive properties on Handsworth Road are separated by the dual carriageway.

“A McDonald’s is present that operates 24hrs Monday-Sunday and a nearby Asda operates 24 hours Tuesday Friday, whereby deliveries can take place throughout the night.

“The modest extension to the delivery hours will not cause significant harm to the amenities of neighbouring residents and will still preclude deliveries in the dead of night.”

Aldi says its loading bay is positioned away from houses and it has never had any complaints about noise from deliveries.

It adds: “The amended hours seek to ensure the popular and established shop can trade as efficiently and effectively as possible, providing the best service it can to its existing customers, including the ability to supply fresh produce and other goods throughout the trading day.

“Unlike other supermarkets, Aldi stores do not have a conventional service yard. Instead, vehicles reverse up to the loading bay and goods are wheeled on pallets directly off the lorry into the warehouse, without the use of a tailgate or any external lifting equipment.

“This allows any noise to be minimised and the process is as quiet as it can be.

“There are no reversing bleepers outside store opening hours, refrigeration units are turned off when on site, lorry engines are not left running for long periods and all unloading takes place internally.

“The limited number and duration of deliveries are only carried out by Aldi HGV operatives who are familiar with the particular store and surrounding road network.”