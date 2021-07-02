This is the best value supermarket shopping basket in Sheffield this week

Shoppers across Sheffield are spoilt for choice with a number of major stores to choose from. Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.

How did the supermarkets compare?

There are some great deals to be had this week, wherever you choose to shop. Jack’s has the best price for 5 oranges for just 69p.

RIVER FALLS, WI/USA - MAY 26, 2019: Aldi grocery store sign. Aldi is is a global discount supermarket chain based in Germany.

Over at M&S you can get 1kg porridge oats for 60p. And at Sainsbury’s you can get 1.5kg of Plain Flour for 45p.

Like most people, we like to mix up our shopping list up a little every week, you can pick up 1 loaf of brown bread, 800g for just 36p at Aldi.

This weeks star buy is a British large chicken for just £3.29 at Aldi.

Which Sheffield supermarket had the best value shop?

Here is this weeks best value supermarket basket breakdown.

We tweak our shopping list every week and as well as a change at the top with Jack’s besting Aldi this week, Tesco’s comes in at third with Morrisons following closely behind in our value table.

Overall, the most affordable place to buy our typical weekly shopping basket was at Jack’s, coming in at just £19.28.

Jack’s has a superstore at Kilner Way Retail Park, 1 Kilner Way, Sheffield S6 1NN

Next best for our price comparison basket was Aldi, which came in at just £1988 this week.

Prices are correct as of Thursday, July 1. Lidl, Iceland and Asda were unable to participate in our price comparison excercise.