The Sheffield Cats Shelter has opened its third charity shop as demand for its services soars.

The new location at 7 Crookes Road, Broomhill, formerly Save the Children, sits alongside other charity shops such as PDSA, Barnardo’s and Oxfam, all popular with nearby students.

The Sheffield Cats Shelter has been helping cats and cat owners since 1897, making it one of the UK’s oldest animal charities and a real city institution.

The Sheffield Cats Shelter's new charity shop in Broomhill.

Sarah Smith, charity manager, said: “As a small but old charity, we receive no funding from the government, so we’re completely reliant on the generosity of cat lovers across Sheffield and beyond.

“Our two shops at Hillsborough and Ecclesall Road are a major source of income for us, so we’re delighted to be opening a third Sheffield Cats Shelter charity shop in Broomhill.

“It means we’ll be able to help even more cats and kittens, which is so vital to us, as our services have never been in more demand.”

Sheffield Cats Shelter adoptees, Harris and Skye.

The shelter, which homes and re-homes cats and kittens, never gives up on a cat and never puts a healthy cat to sleep.

In recent years, it has seen a sharp rise in people no longer able to look after their cats, and sadly, in the number being abandoned in Sheffield.

Russell and Howard, who The Sheffield Cat's Shelter have been looking after.

Russell and Howard came to the shelter after being found in woodland, locked in a cat carrier, and were scared, starving and in a terrible condition.

To date, vet bills for this pair alone are in excess of £2,000, but they are now becoming healthy, happy cats again and will soon be available for adoption into a safe, loving home.

Sarah added: “Every pound raised in our shops goes directly to help cats like Russell and Howard.

"Buying from our charity shops is not only good for your wallet and the environment, it’s making a real difference for cats and kittens in their hour of need.”