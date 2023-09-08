The charity has planned live music, games stalls with many prizes to be won, live streams from the cats’ rooms, and stalls selling cakes, cat items and plants.

Sheffield Cats Shelter is holding a street party on Travis Place on Saturday, September 9, with games, prizes, stalls, and its two new patrons in attendance.

Since it began in 1987, the shelter has never been more in-demand. They have never given up on a cat, never put a healthy cat to sleep, and have helped tens of thousands of cats find new homes and better lives.

Dancing on Ice’s Frankie Seaman, who became the first patron of the charity this week, said: “I couldn’t be more honoured to be a patron for The Sheffield Cats Shelter. Being from Sheffield, and being a cat lover, from the minute I walked inside the shelter I felt like I’d found my people.”

Frankie was born in Sheffield, and found fame as a professional skater. In 2018 she shared the ice with a very familiar skating partner - her husband, former England goalkeeper David Seaman.

The charity’s second patron is Joann Fletcher, one of the world’s leading Egyptologists and BBC documentary presenter, who is from South Yorkshire. She said: “I am thrilled to be a patron for The Sheffield Cats Shelter.

“Having researched the importance of cats in ancient Egypt for many years, I am currently owned by two rescue cats who remind me every day that the Egyptians once worshipped their ancestors as gods!”

Nick Holland from the Sheffield Cats Shelter with Mika and Margo, who are both in need of a home.

Frankie and Joann will both be attending the free-to-attend street party, which will take place between 1.30pm and 4.30pm on Saturday, September 9.

Nick Holland, the shelter's fundraising and communications coordinator, said: “We've been helping cats in need for 126 years, and we think that's worth celebrating.