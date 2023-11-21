Save the Children Sheffield: Charity reveals why Broomhill shop is closing after 35 years
The store has become 'unviable'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A charity has explained why a much-loved Sheffield charity shop is closing after 35 years.
Save the Children on Crookes Road, Broomhill, has been hit by factors including “income, location and volunteer numbers.”
A spokeswoman said the lease had already ended. The shop has 17 volunteers and a manager, it is the only one in Sheffield.
A sign in the window states: “We are so sad to let everyone know our lovely shop will be closing at the end of November. Thank you for supporting us for so many years.”
The spokeswoman said the priority is to make as much money as possible to make a difference to children’s futures.
She added: “We review our stores regularly, taking into consideration factors such as income, lease renewal dates, location, and volunteer numbers. There is rarely only one reason why we would make the decision to close a store.
Unfortunately, it has become unviable to continue to run our shop in Sheffield when considering all these factors.
“We would like to thank the volunteers and manager for all they have contributed over the years and a celebration of thanks has been arranged.
We also extend our thanks to all past volunteers, customers and supporters that have crossed over the doors of the Sheffield shop over the years to help raise valuable funds for children in the UK and around the world.”