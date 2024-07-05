Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Sheffield’s best restaurants, which is recommended by the Michelin Guide, has announced details of its major expansion.

JÖRO is moving from its current home on Shalesmoor, in Kelham Island, to a former paper mill near Oughtibridge, on the edge of the Peak District.

The new restaurant is due to open at the restored 19th century mill, at the heart of a major housing development in the picturesque Don Valley, this September.

JÖRO's new restaurant at Oughtibridge Mill in the Sheffield countryside is due to open this September. The Michelin-recommended restaurant's existing home in Kelham island will house its street food concept, Konjö | JÖRO

As well as the flagship restaurant, there will be two bars, an outdoor BBQ kitchen concept on the terrace, with meat and fish cooked over a live fire, seven guest apartments, and a shop selling some of the produce used by chefs at JÖRO, alongside everyday ingredients. JÖRO’s existing home at the Krynkl shipping container site, will be taken over by Konjö, the restaurant’s street food concept, serving more affordable Asian-inspired dishes. It will move from its current site at the popular Cutlery Works food hall.

‘New chapter’ for acclaimed restaurant

How the relocated JÖRO restaurant at Oughtibridge Mill, in Sheffield's Don Valley, will look when it opens this September | JÖRO

The setting will be very different but chef Luke French and business director Stacey Sherwood-French, the husband-and-wife owners, said the relocated restaurant will ‘remain true to JÖRO’s identity’, combining the best of local produce such as Barnsley lamb with Nordic and Japanese-inspired flavours and techniques.

Luke, who has appeared on Great British Menu, added: “We're incredibly excited about this new chapter for JÖRO. We have been searching for quite some time for a new home, which will allow us to really push the whole experience to the next level.

An example of the food served at Sheffield's JÖRO restaurant, which has won widespread acclaim for its Nordic/Japanese-inspired dishes made using local produce. The Michelin-recommended restaurant is moving to a new site at Oughtibridge Mill, in the city's picturesque Don Valley, on the edge of the Peak District. | JÖRO

“We really wanted to make sure that we enhance the characteristics everyone knows and loves in our tasting menus, but with more space for the team, and additional areas for our guests to enjoy the experience.

“Having the separate terrace concept and bars allows us the space to alleviate the pressure of turning tables, as well as bringing new concepts to Oughtibridge.”

‘Beautiful views’

JÖRO's co-owners, husband-and-wife duo Luke French and Stacey Sherwood-French said they had fallen in love with the acclaimed restaurant's new site at Oughtibridge Mill as soon as they set eyes on it two years ago. | JÖRO

Stacey added: “As soon as we saw the site a couple of years ago we were immediately drawn to it, and we just couldn’t let it go. It has the beautiful views of the mill and Peak District, yet is only a 10-minute drive from our current location in the city centre.

“We're excited to continue our mission of bringing new and exciting experiences to the city, the scope of space at the mill will allow us to really showcase hospitality at its best.”

The bar at JÖRO's new Oughtibridge Mill site in Sheffield's Don Valley | JÖRO

JÖRO has won critical acclaim since opening on Shalesmoor in December 2016. As well as featuring in the prestigious Michelin Guide, it holds three AA Rosettes and has been named among the UK’s top 100 restaurants for four years running.

The new site has been described as the city’s first foodie destination, combining a top-rated restaurant with stylish accommodation in the heart of Sheffield’s beautiful countryside.

There will be five studio rooms and two one-bedroom apartments with Scandi-inspired decor, great views and homemade continental-style breakfasts delivered to your room.

The existing boutique accommodation at the Shalesmoor site, House of JÖRO, will remain open for guests wishing to experience more of what Sheffield city centre and Kelham Island have to offer.

The new terrace menu at the Oughtibridge site will feature dishes like grilled Scottish scallop, salt-aged Yorkshire beef rump cap and whole teriyaki quail, cooked over birch wood and charcoal.