3 . Eyam

It's known as the Plague Village, but don't let that put you off. Eyam is a charming spot in the Peak District, where selfless villagers famously sealed themselves off from the outside world in the 17th century to prevent the deadly disease from spreading beyond its borders. You can learn more about those villagers and the devastating impact of the plague at the excellent Eyam Museum, which is open from March to November. The pretty village is also home to the historic Eyam Hall, with stocks outside and a craft centre in the courtyard next door selling a range of local produce and handcrafted goods. Eyam is about 40 minutes from Sheffield by car. | National WorldPhoto: Jason Chadwick