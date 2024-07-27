But if you want to properly escape the hustle and bustle of city life, there are plenty of delightful villages nearby, whether that’s on the city outskirts, elsewhere in South Yorkshire or nestled in the stunning Peak District countryside.
We’ve put together this list of some of the most charming villages close to Sheffield.
They’re all within a 45-minute drive, with many easily accessible by train or bus.
They have plenty to recommend them, including picturesque riverside walks, historic pubs, quirky museums and much more.
1. Hathersage
Hathersage has been named as one of the best places to live in Derbyshire, but it's a great destination for a day trip too and is only a short drive, train journey or bus ride from Sheffield. Hathersage is home to one of Britain's most scenic outdoor swimming pools and is also the final resting place of Little John, one of Robin Hood's trusted band of Merry Men. It boasts a selection of independent shops, pubs and restaurants and is perfectly located for countryside walks, with the breathtaking Stanage Edge nearby. The Peak Sightseer Blue route stops here. | National WorldPhoto: National World
2. Edale
Edale is located in the picturesque Hope Valley, at one end of the Pennine Way and near to Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District. The charming village makes an excellent start or end point for walks into the beautiful surrounding countryside. There are regular trains to Sheffield and Manchester on the Hope Valley line. | National WorldPhoto: Jason Chadwick
3. Eyam
It's known as the Plague Village, but don't let that put you off. Eyam is a charming spot in the Peak District, where selfless villagers famously sealed themselves off from the outside world in the 17th century to prevent the deadly disease from spreading beyond its borders. You can learn more about those villagers and the devastating impact of the plague at the excellent Eyam Museum, which is open from March to November. The pretty village is also home to the historic Eyam Hall, with stocks outside and a craft centre in the courtyard next door selling a range of local produce and handcrafted goods. Eyam is about 40 minutes from Sheffield by car. | National WorldPhoto: Jason Chadwick
4. Thorpe Salvin
Thorpe Salvin, located between Worksop and Harthill, about half an hour by car from Sheffield, contains the ruins of Thorpe Hall. It has a church, St Peter's, and a popular pub called the Parish Oven, with a large beer garden. | Rachel AtkinsPhoto: Rachel Atkins
