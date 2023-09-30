News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield's Gulliver's Valley unveils magical Christmas experience for 2023

The South Yorkshire theme park says it is back this Christmas season with 'packages available for festive yet affordable family fun.'

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 30th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Sheffield's own Gulliver’s Valley theme park has unveiled a range of magical experiences and festive packages for Christmas 2023.

The theme park resort in Rother Valley is set to be transformed into an enchanted winter wonderland for the season, with a variety of Christmas-themed special offers and packages available for festive yet affordable family fun.

Theme park goers to Gulliver's Valley this Christmas can meet Santa in his Grotto and explore the much-loved Elf Workshop, where children can choose their own gift.
From November 11, theme park goers can meet Santa in his Grotto and explore the much-loved Elf Workshop, where children can choose their own gift.

Exclusive Cracker, Smasher and Festive Breakfast packages are available and include Santa’s Grotto and the Elf Workshop, with one gift per child, as well as access to selected Christmas rides and attractions.

The Cracker and Festive Breakfast packages include a light festive meal and entry to Gully’s Christmas Show.

Families can extend the magic with a Santa Sleepover or Christmas short break in unique themed accommodation, such as a new Pixie Pod, a Western Cabin or a Pirate Lodge.

Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: "Christmas is just around the corner and we’re really looking forward to welcoming our guests for this year’s festive season.

"From our famous Elf Workshop to our fantastic value Santa Sleepovers and festive short breaks, it’s always such a special time at Gulliver’s and for the families who visit us, making magical memories that will last a lifetime."

Festive packages at Gulliver’s Valley start from £22pp. For further information and to book a Christmas experience, visit the Gulliver's Valley website.

