3 . Nip, 10+, Patterdale

"Nip found himself in kennels through no fault of his own. He is a very sprightly 10 year old male Patterdale terrier. He has been friendly with all staff from arrival & we haven’t seen any issues around the other dogs that he’s kennelled next to. Although he was attacked several times by the other resident dog in his last home so may be happier as an only dog or with a very placid & neutered dog. Nip loves attention & just wants to be with you at all times! He loves his toys & knows a couple of commands. Nip tries his best to stay clean in his kennel but may need a gentle reminder when it comes to housetraining. As always when adopting a senior dog, adopters should bear in mind the increased chance of potential vet bills. Nip has had a rough life, given up after 10 years by his previous owners & is now looking for a nice retirement home that can give him the love & care he’s always deserved." - http://www.ineedahome.co.uk/dogs/nip-patterdale-male/