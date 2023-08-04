Of all the dogs in Sheffield waiting for their forever home, the pups at Sheffield City Council's kennels are some of the most deserving.
Whether abandoned by their owners or simply found wandering the streets, these dogs have had a rough time of it as of late and are now looking to put the past behind them. It's hard to fathom why anyone could give them up, but hardships like the cost of living crisis are leading to more and more pets being turned out from their homes in 2023.
They include "lovely" seven-month-old Sol, a male lurcher found as a stray in Sheffield; 10-year-old Patterdale Nip who came by the kennels "through no fault of this own" - and half a dozen Staffordshire Bull Terriers and other dogs found wandering the Steel City with no name or microchip.
Here are just 10 of the pups waiting at Sheffield City Council kennels for someone to give them a second chance, along with the description written for them by staff.
Adopting from the city council requires a £100 adoption fee which includes microchipping. All dogs but be neutered/spayed at an additional cost to the adopter.
For full information or to book an appointment to see the dogs available, call the kennels direct on 01142726758 or 07817 497995, 8am - 8pm seven days a week (closed between 1.30pm and 2pm for lunch). Viewing is by appointment only, subject to a successful pre-adoption questionnaire carried out over the phone. Remember to quote the dog's reference number when calling.
1. No name given, 10 years, Staffy
"This lovely girl found herself in kennels after being left abandoned in a property. She is not microchipped so we don’t know her name or exact date of birth but we think she is around 9-10 years old. In typical staffy style however she acts much younger than her age! She tries her best to stay clean in her kennel but may need a gentle reminder when it comes to housetraining. She is very sweet & affectionate & absolutely loves toys!" - http://www.ineedahome.co.uk/dogs/13397-sbt-tan-female/
2. Bear, under a year, XL Bully
"Bear was brought into kennels after being found abandoned in a property with another dog. Bear was microchipped so we know his name and date of birth, he is only 6 months old. Bear is a very vocal, boisterous puppy & is lacking in training including house training. He jumps up & mouths so will need a lot of work & will not be suitable to live with children. Bear absolutely loves toys & is very affectionate." - http://www.ineedahome.co.uk/dogs/13398-bear-xl-bully-pup-male/
3. Nip, 10+, Patterdale
"Nip found himself in kennels through no fault of his own. He is a very sprightly 10 year old male Patterdale terrier. He has been friendly with all staff from arrival & we haven’t seen any issues around the other dogs that he’s kennelled next to. Although he was attacked several times by the other resident dog in his last home so may be happier as an only dog or with a very placid & neutered dog. Nip loves attention & just wants to be with you at all times! He loves his toys & knows a couple of commands. Nip tries his best to stay clean in his kennel but may need a gentle reminder when it comes to housetraining. As always when adopting a senior dog, adopters should bear in mind the increased chance of potential vet bills. Nip has had a rough life, given up after 10 years by his previous owners & is now looking for a nice retirement home that can give him the love & care he’s always deserved." - http://www.ineedahome.co.uk/dogs/nip-patterdale-male/
4. Albie, under a year, XL Bully
"Albie is a 9 months old male XL bully that came into kennels after been found roaming as a stray. Albie was fairly shy & reserved on arrival but now is a boisterous bundle of fun! We have seen no issues around the other dogs that he’s kennelled next to. Although Albie would benefit from socialising with other dogs & learning some manners as he is a lot of energy. Albie needs all aspects of training including house training, luckily he is very food motivated! Albie does jump up & has the habit of humping & will not be suitable to be rehomed with very young children. Albie will make a great companion in a home that can give him all the love & training he needs!" - http://www.ineedahome.co.uk/dogs/13408-albie-male-xl-bully/