Guests this year include the actors for Lancel Lannister, Kevan Lannister and Mace Tyrell.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Westeros comes to the Steel City with a Games Of Thrones-centric Sheffield Comic-Con this March.

A stellar line-up of celebrity guests are coming to Magna on March 17, 2024, with renowned actors Ian Gelder, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, and Eugene Simon set to appear.

Guests at Sheffield Comic-Con 2024 will Game of Thrones actors Ian Gelder, Roger Ashton-Griffiths and Eugene Simon. Pictures provided by Unleashed Events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three actors above will be known to countless fans as the faces of Game Of Thrones' Kevan Lannister, Mace Tyrell, and Lancel Lannister respectively.

Sammie Gabbie from organisers Unleashed Events said: "We are thrilled to announce such a phenomenal lineup for Sheffield Comic-Con this year. The presence of Ian Gelder, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, and Eugene Simon showcases our commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages."

Ian Gelder's career spanning stage and screen includes Mr Dekker in BBC hit limited series 'Torchwood: Children of Earth' and Marcus Andronicus at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

Roger Ashton-Griffiths is celebrated for his dynamic roles in TV such as Game of Thrones as Mace Tyrell, Merlin, Doctor, and the Tudors, as well as in films such as A Knights Tale and Gangs of New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eugene Simon is known for his memorable portrayal of Lancel Lannister in Game of Thrones and Jerome Clarke in the Nickelodeon series House of Anubis.

Sheffield Comic-Con comes to the Steel City on March 17 between 11am and 4pm at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Magna Way.

Tickets are available online or at-the-door for £10, with U16s entering for £5.

Comic-Cons began in the US in the 1960s and since then have grown into a global pop culture phenomenon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad