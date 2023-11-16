"His little face makes me so sad. He needs a home."

His name is Kai; he's a German/Kangal Shepherd cross, has an 'endearing' personality - and has been waiting for his forever home at a Sheffield kennel for over 18 months now.

Now, Mill House Animal Sanctuary is searching for the right owner to put Kai's lonely days to an end and take him home for good.

Kai the German/Kangal Shepherd has now been waiting over 18 months at Mill House Animal Sanctuary for someone to take him home for good.

But the team stresses that not just anyone will be able to take the big 'boisterous' boy home - they will need to be up to a challenge.

"Kai is a gentle giant when it comes to people, showering them with affection and warmth," said volunteer Charlotte Rae at Mill House Animal Sanctuary.

"However, his reactivity towards other animals has posed challenges in finding him a suitable forever home."

Charlotte says between Kai's big size, horse-like strength and tendency to strain on the lead around other animals, he will need a skilled owner with the ruggedness and experience to break him out of his old habits and train him to be the companion everyone at the sanctuary knows he can be.

"With the right training and care, we believe Kai has the potential to become a wonderful companion," said Charlotte.

"We've all just got sad at seeing him at the sanctuary still after all this time.

"Most dogs that come here are scooped up in a week, but Kai is still here after 18 months.

"But it's like no one seems interested in him. He seems depressed watching everyone else come and go. His little face makes me so sad.

"He needs a home."