These photos will take you back to the days of a lost nightclub which was famous for its revolving dance floor.

Stardust, on Cambridge Street, opposite the old John Lewis store in Sheffield city centre, was one of just a handful of venues in the country to boast such a feature.

The rotating dancefloor was controlled by the DJ, who could change the speed at which it spun depending on the song they were playing.

It undoubtedly led to many a busted dance move, more than a few cases of wounded pride and plenty of spilt drinks.

These photos capture revellers on a night out at Stardust in November 2003, though sadly The Star's archives appear to lack any images of the revolving dancefloor itself.

Our retro photo gallery also includes images of Bar Centro, as the venue was back in the late 90s, and of staff at The Cutler pub, also on Cambridge Street, in the early noughties.

They occupied the former Bethel Chapel building and the neighbouring spoon factory, later home to the DINA arts hub and the John Lewis toy shop.

The Bethel Chapel building, dating back to the 1800s, has now been given a new lease of life as a music and performing arts venue. It opened its doors to the public for the first time in June during the Crossed Wires podcasting festival.

The historic building is located beside the huge new Cambridge Street Collective food hall and the old mesters’ workshops of Leah’s Yard, which has reopened as an independent shopping hub following a major renovation.

David Ahitt, Dave Reynolds, Andrew Moore and Michael Levesley at the Stardust nightclub, on Cambridge Street, in Sheffield city centre

Suzanne Anderson and Charlotte Curbishley at the Stardust nightclub on Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre in November 2003

Charlotte Curbishley, Emma Smith and Suzanne Anderson at the Stardust nightclub, on Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre, in November 2003