These photos show how Sheffield has changed since the late 1970s.

Lost nightclubs, railway stations and landmarks, like the famous Tinsley cooling towers, all feature in this retro gallery of the best pictures from 1977, 78 and 79.

These black and white images take you across Sheffield, from Fargate in the city centre, to Hillsborough, Bradfield, Halfway and Manor, among other areas.

As well as scenes of everyday life, like people out shopping, taking a dip or enjoying some leisure time in the park, these photos show some of the more dramatic and momentous events from the late 70s.

Those include royal visits by the Queen to Hillsborough Park, and Prince, Charles, as he was then, to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, as well as the aftermath of a train crash at Sheffield Midland railway station.

What are your fondest memories of the late 70s, and are there any lost venues pictured in this gallery which you would love to see revived?

1 . Fargate Shoppers on Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in 1978 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Train crash A train crash at Sheffield Midland Station in 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Seventies shops Shops on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in 1977 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales