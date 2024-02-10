News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 15 fabulous photos looking back at Hillsborough, including old shops

From the early 1900s to the 1990s, a search of our archives brings you these fascinating photographs of the Sheffield district of Hillsborough.
By Jane Salt
Published 10th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

The old Hillsborough Barracks, Supertram, shops and an enormous fish are just some of the photographs featured.

Hillsborough Garage & Motor Company close to Hillsborough Barracks

Hillsborough Garage & Motor Company close to Hillsborough Barracks Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

An early photo of Hillsborough Barracks

An early photo of Hillsborough Barracks Photo: submitted

A view of the shops and houses at Leppings Lane, Hillsborough, in 1963

A view of the shops and houses at Leppings Lane, Hillsborough, in 1963 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Fruiterer and Potato Merchant W H Stevenson, Hillsborough, Sheffield

Fruiterer and Potato Merchant W H Stevenson, Hillsborough, Sheffield Photo: Submitted

