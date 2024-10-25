Cars have changed a lot since that era, when people certainly knew how to travel around Sheffield in style.

They may have lacked mod cons like power steering, air conditioning and electric windows, but many of the vehicles from that era possessed a timeless elegance.

In the 60s, the Austin/Morris 1100, the Ford Cortina and the Vauxhall Viva were among the most popular models on the streets of Britain.

During the 70s, the Ford Escort, the Morris Marina, the Mini and the Austin Allegro were some of the vehicles most commonly seen on roads around the UK.

This retro photo gallery shows the cars we drove back then in Sheffield, against the backdrop of a changing city.

Ecclesall Road Evening Rush Hour on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road, near Moore Street, with parked cars creating single lane traffic from the city centre, some time between 1960 and 1979

The Wicker 1964 Elevated view of The Wicker, Sheffield, in 1964, taken from the Wicker Arches and looking towards Lady's Bridge, showing businesses including The Viaduct pub and Bentley Brothers motor car agents.

Wicker Traffic in the snow during evening rush hour on the Wicker, some time between 1960 and 1979