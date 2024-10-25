Sheffield retro: 21 photos showing popular cars of the 1960s and 1970s on city's streets

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 16:42 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 06:45 BST

These photos show some of the classic cars of the 1960s and 70s on the city’s streets.

Cars have changed a lot since that era, when people certainly knew how to travel around Sheffield in style.

They may have lacked mod cons like power steering, air conditioning and electric windows, but many of the vehicles from that era possessed a timeless elegance.

In the 60s, the Austin/Morris 1100, the Ford Cortina and the Vauxhall Viva were among the most popular models on the streets of Britain.

During the 70s, the Ford Escort, the Morris Marina, the Mini and the Austin Allegro were some of the vehicles most commonly seen on roads around the UK.

This retro photo gallery shows the cars we drove back then in Sheffield, against the backdrop of a changing city.

Evening Rush Hour on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road, near Moore Street, with parked cars creating single lane traffic from the city centre, some time between 1960 and 1979

1. Ecclesall Road

Evening Rush Hour on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road, near Moore Street, with parked cars creating single lane traffic from the city centre, some time between 1960 and 1979 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Elevated view of The Wicker, Sheffield, in 1964, taken from the Wicker Arches and looking towards Lady's Bridge, showing businesses including The Viaduct pub and Bentley Brothers motor car agents. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

2. The Wicker 1964

Elevated view of The Wicker, Sheffield, in 1964, taken from the Wicker Arches and looking towards Lady's Bridge, showing businesses including The Viaduct pub and Bentley Brothers motor car agents. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Traffic in the snow during evening rush hour on the Wicker, some time between 1960 and 1979

3. Wicker

Traffic in the snow during evening rush hour on the Wicker, some time between 1960 and 1979 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sheaf Street car park, Sheffield city centre, in March 1965. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

4. Sheaf Street car park 1965

Sheaf Street car park, Sheffield city centre, in March 1965. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

