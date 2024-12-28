Some of the pubs pictured are still pulling in the punters, though in many cases they have changed considerably over the last half a century.

Other watering holes featured in this retro gallery have sadly closed and been demolished or converted to businesses including shops and cafes.

The lost pubs pictured include the one-of-a-kind Stone House, on Church Street, which, with its cobbled courtyard surrounded by artificial shop fronts of yesteryear, felt like stepping back in time.

Also shown is the historic Carbrook Hall, once said to be Sheffield’s most haunted pub, which is now a drive-through cafe. The listed building was used by the Parliamentarians as a key meeting place ahead of the siege of Sheffield Castle during the Civil War.

Some images show the pubs’ exteriors as they looked during the 1970s, while others show people drinking inside.

All the photos are taken from The Star’s archives and from Picture Sheffield.

1 . Bull & Oak The Bull and Oak pub, on the Wicker, Sheffield, looking towards Studio 5, 6 and 7 Cinema and the Wicker Arches, in December 1976

2 . Three Tuns Leopold Street looking towards Church Street, Sheffield, in April 1971, showing the Three Tuns pub, right

3 . Stone House The opening of the Stone House pub, on Church Street, Sheffield city centre, in May 1971. The 'olde world-themed' pub had a court yard surrounded by artificial shop fronts.