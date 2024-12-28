Sheffield pubs: 22 retro photos to bring back memories of popular Sheffield pubs and bars of the 1970s

These popular Sheffield pubs and bars of the 70s will hold fond memories for the many people who drank there back then.

Some of the pubs pictured are still pulling in the punters, though in many cases they have changed considerably over the last half a century.

Other watering holes featured in this retro gallery have sadly closed and been demolished or converted to businesses including shops and cafes.

The lost pubs pictured include the one-of-a-kind Stone House, on Church Street, which, with its cobbled courtyard surrounded by artificial shop fronts of yesteryear, felt like stepping back in time.

Also shown is the historic Carbrook Hall, once said to be Sheffield’s most haunted pub, which is now a drive-through cafe. The listed building was used by the Parliamentarians as a key meeting place ahead of the siege of Sheffield Castle during the Civil War.

Watering holes on the Wicker, where the last pub closed in 2023, London Road, Ecclesall Road, Hillsborough and Mosborough, among other areas, are shown.

Some images show the pubs’ exteriors as they looked during the 1970s, while others show people drinking inside.

All the photos are taken from The Star’s archives and from Picture Sheffield.

The Bull and Oak pub, on the Wicker, Sheffield, looking towards Studio 5, 6 and 7 Cinema and the Wicker Arches, in December 1976

1. Bull & Oak

The Bull and Oak pub, on the Wicker, Sheffield, looking towards Studio 5, 6 and 7 Cinema and the Wicker Arches, in December 1976 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Leopold Street looking towards Church Street, Sheffield, in April 1971, showing the Three Tuns pub, right

2. Three Tuns

Leopold Street looking towards Church Street, Sheffield, in April 1971, showing the Three Tuns pub, right | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The opening of the Stone House pub, on Church Street, Sheffield city centre, in May 1971. The 'olde world-themed' pub had a court yard surrounded by artificial shop fronts.

3. Stone House

The opening of the Stone House pub, on Church Street, Sheffield city centre, in May 1971. The 'olde world-themed' pub had a court yard surrounded by artificial shop fronts. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

The Captive Queen pub, on Guilford Avenue, at the junction with St Aidan's Road, Norfolk Park, Sheffield, in March 1973

4. Captive Queen

The Captive Queen pub, on Guilford Avenue, at the junction with St Aidan's Road, Norfolk Park, Sheffield, in March 1973 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

