From Josephine’s, which was the height of sophistication, to the Fiesta, which became Europe’s largest nightclub when it opened, there was no shortage of places to go and dance the night away or see some of the best bands and artists on the planet.
There were also plenty of excellent pubs at which to begin your night, or spend the whole evening putting the world to rights over a few pints.
Some of those watering holes were truly unique, like the old Stone House on Church Street, in Sheffield city centre. Punters there could imagine they’d travelled back in time as they supped their drinks in its faux traditional cobbled courtyard, complete with a set of stocks.
This retro photo gallery captures some of the best pubs and nightclubs of the 1970s, along with a famous late night takeaway from back then which sated the appetites of many a hungry reveller.
How many of these 70s venues do you remember, and what was your favourite?
