Its old owners even recreated one of the famous Chegg Burgers

A legendary Sheffield takeaway has been brought back to life for a new play, with the most famous item on its menu even being recreated.

Greasy Vera’s, which operated out of a converted blue Austin van on a patch of wasteland in Neepsend, was a staple of the city’s nightlife during the 1970s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s.

John Smith outside Greasy Vera's at Neepsend, Sheffield, in 2003

Best known for its fondly remembered Chegg Burgers, it brought people from all walks of life together, from police officers, paramedics and other workers on a night shift to late night revellers and celebrities performing at the Fiesta cabaret club. Now the characters who ran it and their loyal customers are celebrated in a new play being developed by writer James Doolan, director Luke Mosley and producer Emily Lloyd.

‘Shows brought back happy memories’

It is still a work in progress but short performances giving a taste of what to expect went down a treat last week at the Lantern Theatre in Nether Edge and at Kelham Island Museum.

James told The Star: “We sold out the Lantern Theatre in three days and the waiting list was so long we could have sold out another three nights there.

John Smith tucking into one of Greasy Vera's famous Chegg Burgers all these years later. The burger was recreated as part of the research and development of a play inspired by the legendary late night takeaway van, which served Sheffielders from the 1970s until the early 2000s

“We then had nearly 150 people at Kelham Island Museum, which was amazing, and the feedback’s been great. We had lots of people saying it brought back so many happy memories of nights at Greasy Vera’s.

“It was just a presentation of what we want to achieve from a fully-fledged show but we’re so pleased with the response.”

More funding needed

The project has been supported by Sheffield Theatres, Sheffield City Council and the Arts Council, which provided a £13,000 grant to get it to this stage.

Now James and co are seeking more money to complete the play, which they hope to take to venues around the city. They are also keen to hear from more people about their memories of Greasy Vera’s, which could be worked into the script.

One of the Chegg Burgers recreated for the cast and crew working on a play about the legendary Greasy Vera's late night takeaway van in Sheffield

James is sadly too young to have had the chance to visit Greasy Vera’s before it closed in 2003, but when he learned about the takeaway and the special place it holds in so many Sheffielders’ hearts he realised it would make the perfect subject for a play.

As part of his research James has met up with John Smith, who ran Greasy Vera’s, and John’s daughter Michelle Dickinson, who worked there for many years. He’s also heard from hundreds of former customers.

Chegg Burger recreated

James invited the family into the rehearsal room to meet the actors, and Michelle even recreated the famous Chegg Burgers so those who never got to visit Greasy Vera’s could see what they were missing.

He described the play in progress as a comedy drama about the people of Sheffield and the city’s history during the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Writer James Doolan during rehearsals for the new play inspired by Sheffield's legendary Greasy Vera's takeaway van

“I want it to reflect what the people of Sheffield went through during that period, which wasn’t an easy one, and to celebrate that Yorkshire spirit which means that whatever life throws at you, you band together in solidarity and help each other out, over a good old Chegg Burger,” said James.

“It’s a celebration of those real people who generally don’t get a voice, and of John and his family, who for 24 years, come rain or shine, was there for his customers and sacrificed so much.

Couple who met at Greasy Vera’s visited on wedding night

“When we asked people to share their memories, we heard from a number of people who met there and ended up getting married.

“There was even a great story about one couple who met there and kept going there on dates before they eventually got married. On their wedding night, they pulled up at Greasy Vera’s and celebrated with John in their wedding attire over a burger.

Director Luke Mosley during rehearsals for the new Greasy Vera's play

“The Human League went there when they were starting out, as did Jarvis Cocker. You had all these artists working hard to find success and going for a Chegg Burger while they did so.”

Asked what he thinks made Greasy Vera’s such a special place, James said: “It really brought everyone together because it was the only place back then which was open in the middle of the night.

“At crazy o’clock, if you were working a night shift or had been out partying, that was where you went.

“All those stereotypes and stigmas, none of that existed at Greasy Vera’s. Everybody got on together.

“Those places don’t exist today because you can get whatever sort of food you want at any time of the day or night.”

Anybody who is able to help with funding for the play or has any stories to share about Greasy Vera’s can email James at: [email protected].