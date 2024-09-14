But as these photos from the 1990s and noughties show, filming in Sheffield is nothing new.

David Jason, Sean Bean, David Harewood, Ken Stott and Mark Warren are among the famous faces pictured in Sheffield and elsewhere in South Yorkshire.

Film crews can be seen at locations including High Street, Sheffield; Meadowhall; Mexborough, in Doncaster; Sheffield’s Philadelphia Working Men’s Club; Bramall Lane; and the old La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe, Sheffield.

The movies and shows being shot include When Saturday Comes, The Vice, Ken Loach film The Navigators, Michael Barrymore’s My Kind of People, A Touch of Frost, and Last of the Summer Wine.

This Is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper being filmed in Sheffield in 1999. The miniseries was first screened on ITV in 2000

David Harewood and Ken Scott filming The Vice on High Street, Sheffield, in 1999, outside the fictional police station, the Lloyds TSB

Charlotte Brittain and Lee Ross filming a scene for the film Secret Society on Mexborough's Bank Street in 1999