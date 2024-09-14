From The Full Monty reboot to HBO series The Regime, starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant, and upcoming BBC drama Reunion, filming for which recently wrapped, big-name actors and film crews have become a common sight on the city’s streets.
But as these photos from the 1990s and noughties show, filming in Sheffield is nothing new.
David Jason, Sean Bean, David Harewood, Ken Stott and Mark Warren are among the famous faces pictured in Sheffield and elsewhere in South Yorkshire.
Film crews can be seen at locations including High Street, Sheffield; Meadowhall; Mexborough, in Doncaster; Sheffield’s Philadelphia Working Men’s Club; Bramall Lane; and the old La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe, Sheffield.
The movies and shows being shot include When Saturday Comes, The Vice, Ken Loach film The Navigators, Michael Barrymore’s My Kind of People, A Touch of Frost, and Last of the Summer Wine.
