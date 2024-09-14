22 photos capturing movies and TV shows being filmed in South Yorkshire during the 90s and noughties

Sheffield has been a popular choice for TV and filmmakers recently.

From The Full Monty reboot to HBO series The Regime, starring Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant, and upcoming BBC drama Reunion, filming for which recently wrapped, big-name actors and film crews have become a common sight on the city’s streets.

But as these photos from the 1990s and noughties show, filming in Sheffield is nothing new.

David Jason, Sean Bean, David Harewood, Ken Stott and Mark Warren are among the famous faces pictured in Sheffield and elsewhere in South Yorkshire.

Film crews can be seen at locations including High Street, Sheffield; Meadowhall; Mexborough, in Doncaster; Sheffield’s Philadelphia Working Men’s Club; Bramall Lane; and the old La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe, Sheffield.

The movies and shows being shot include When Saturday Comes, The Vice, Ken Loach film The Navigators, Michael Barrymore’s My Kind of People, A Touch of Frost, and Last of the Summer Wine.

This Is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper being filmed in Sheffield in 1999. The miniseries was first screened on ITV in 2000

1. This is Personal

This Is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper being filmed in Sheffield in 1999. The miniseries was first screened on ITV in 2000 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Barry Richardson

David Harewood and Ken Scott filming The Vice on High Street, Sheffield, in 1999, outside the fictional police station, the Lloyds TSB

2. The Vice

David Harewood and Ken Scott filming The Vice on High Street, Sheffield, in 1999, outside the fictional police station, the Lloyds TSB | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Charlotte Brittain and Lee Ross filming a scene for the film Secret Society on Mexborough's Bank Street in 1999

3. Secret Society

Charlotte Brittain and Lee Ross filming a scene for the film Secret Society on Mexborough's Bank Street in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Filming at Sheffield's Philadelphia Working Men's Club in 1998 for a Channel 5 fly-on-the-wall documentary about a group called The Real Monty. Pictured is Rupert D in action.

4. The Real Monty

Filming at Sheffield's Philadelphia Working Men's Club in 1998 for a Channel 5 fly-on-the-wall documentary about a group called The Real Monty. Pictured is Rupert D in action. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Waistell

