It’s that time of year again and spooky season is almost upon us. Will you be celebrating Halloween this year? If so, pumpkin picking is an absolute must.

One of the biggest staples of the Halloween season is pumpkins - whether it be pumpkin picking or creating jack o’ lanterns, you can’t go far in October without seeing them!

If pumpkin picking is something you’d like to do this October, we’ve put together a list of pumpkin patches in South Yorkshire that are open to the public.

Be aware that not all of these pumpkin patches are currently open - some of them will become available as Halloween draws closer.

As there aren’t many pumpkin patches in Sheffield alone, we’re going to be taking a look at places where you can go pumpkin picking across all of South Yorkshire.

There aren’t any in Rotherham - however, Barnsley and Doncaster more than make up for Rotherham’s lack of pumpkin fields, with a modest contribution from the steel city, too.

Will you be going out pumpkin picking for Halloween 2022?

List of pumpkin patches in South Yorkshire

Wurzel’s Pumpkin Farm

Jumble Lane, Ecclesfield, Sheffield S35 9XJ

(Opens on October 22)

Wurzel’s Pumpkin Farm isn’t the largest-scale operation on this list - however, they love to get into the Halloween spirit!

It opens on October 22 and you need to book ahead of time, which you can do on their official Facebook page .

Armthorpe Pumpkins

Holme Wood Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster DN3 3FQ

At Armthorpe pumpkins, you can partake in Halloween-themed activities and games to keep the kids happy while you search for the perfect pumpkin.

They also offer other fruits that are available for picking, such as various different kinds of berries.

Eastfield Farm

Doncaster Road, Tickhill, Doncaster, DN11 9JD

Eastfield Farm in Tickhill allows you to pick fruit during the summer and autumn seasons.

Not only can you get corn, strawberries and sunflowers here, you’re also able to pick a pumpkin during October.

Village Pumpkins

Johnnygate Lane, Barlow, Dronfield, S18 7SE

Village Pumpkins is a great place to get yourself some ripe, round pumpkins - there’s also a cafe on-site if you need some refreshments.

Additionally, they also have various farm animals here for children to interact with.

Cannon Hall Farm

Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT

Cannon Hall Farm hosts pumpkin picking events from October 16 to October 31, with a closing time of 5pm.