Awards host Phillipa Forrester said of the Best Hospitality or Retail Sustainability Initiative award, at the presentation night at Magna: “This award recognises businesses in the hospitality or retail sectors that can demonstrate a mindful approach they have taken to improve the environmental impact of their business.”

Lavang / The Private Diners Club took the top prize in the category, beating a strong field to the honour, with the award presented on stage by Marcus Schofield, media sales director (Yorkshire) at National World.

South Yorkshire Police won the public sector organisation award in the South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards heard how the business, based at Nether Green in Sheffield, is a fine dining Indian food and drink establishment based on the outskirts of the city. The business has innovated and adapted pre/post Covid and moved many operations to digital formats. It has also prioritised environmental, social and economic impacts of the business within the local and wider community.

The three other finalists in the category were Marmadukes, who operate three family-run cafes in Sheffield, Rotherham based Mattress Online, who introduced a mattress recycling service, and Rotherham based Preloved Kilo Ltd, an independent sustainable fashion retailer.

South Yorkshire Police were the winners of the public sector award, revealed on stage by Hellen Stirling-Baker and Curtis Yip.

Lavang / Private Diners Club won the Best Hospitality or Retail Sustainability Initiative award in the South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards

Former television presenter and awards host Ms Forrester said of the public sector award: “The public sector faces the same challenges as many businesses in the move towards net zero, but is arguably under more pressure to implement change and showcase the successes that can be achieved.

“Our winner is committed to embedding sustainability throughout the organisation and has delivered an effective engagement plan enabling all areas of their organisation to contribute and report on progress.”

The awards heard the force’s strategy, launched in 2020, was aligned to their sustainable development goals and underpinned by their ultimate ambition: to embed sustainability in all that they do.