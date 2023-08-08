News you can trust since 1887
Popeyes Sheffield opening confirmed: American fried chicken chain is coming to Meadowhall

Rumours have been circulating since May when a job advert was posted online

By Alastair Ulke
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

American fried chicken chain Popeyes has confirmed it is coming to Sheffield later this year.

After opening in Rotherham in May, the Southern fried fast food specialists will open in Meadowhall Shopping Centre before the year is out.

Popeyes is yet to announce the official opening date of the Meadowhall branch, which will have room for 80 diners.

American fried chicken chain Popeyes is coming to Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre later this yearAmerican fried chicken chain Popeyes is coming to Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre later this year
The American brand says chicken fans in Sheffield will be able to experience their "world-famous shatter crunch" and enjoy the taste of New Orleans in the UK, with its signature 12-hour marinated chicken, plus original Southern biscuits and gravy. 

Also on offer is a brand-new breakfast menu, including the Big Breakfast Roll made up of a sausage patty, egg, streaky bacon and American cheese in a bun. They also do a variety of sausage, bacon, egg and cheese muffins, cajun hash browns, and its famous Louisiana buttermilk biscuits served with cinnamon sugar or chocolate spread.

As is becoming a tradition with Popeyes' UK openings, the new venue is set to pull out all the stops to showcase its Southern hospitality as it brings a taste of New Orleans to shoppers at Meadowhall. Ahead of the launch, chicken fans can enter for the chance of winning one of their famous Chicken Sandwiches at the opening by signing up via the Popeyes® UK website, with more giveaways to be announced closer to the launch.

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “We are thrilled to announce another Popeyes restaurant launch in Yorkshire later this year. Our Rotherham restaurant opening in May was our biggest ever launch, not just in the UK but for Popeyes globally, and we’re confident that Meadowhall will be equally as popular."

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re excited that Popeyes has chosen Meadowhall for the opening of its latest restaurant, bringing a taste of Louisiana to the centre.“

Popeyes is incredibly popular with people of all ages and will be a fantastic addition to the growing range of restaurants and cafes we already have on offer. We have no doubt that the New Orleans-inspired menu will prove a huge hit with our visitors."

