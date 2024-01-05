The decision comes despite the company reporting its best Christmas trading period since 2019

A popular Sheffield city centre bar has closed after becoming unprofitable due to a drop in spending by younger customers.

Revolucion de Cuba on Mappin Street is one of eight Revolution Bars venues to shut because of ‘rapid’ increases in the cost of living, the firm says.

It did not say how many people had lost their jobs.

The venue specialises in rum and cocktails and has a 4.2 out of 5 rating from more than 3,000 reviews on Facebook.

But two days ago a customer posted a message from the firm stating ‘we have loved shaking your cocktails and creating unmissable fiestas over the years but as of January 3 we sadly closed our doors’.

It goes on to state bookings will receive a full refund.

Revolution Bars is also closing sites in Beaconsfield, Derby, Reading, St Peters Liverpool and Wilmslow, as well as another Revolucion de Cuba in Southampton and the Playhouse in Newcastle-Under-Lyme.

The decision comes despite the company reporting its best Christmas trading period since 2019 and Revolucion de Cuba being 'the standout performer'. Like-for-like sales were up nine per cent in December compared to the previous December, Revolution told shareholders.

Yet it was not enough to prevent a 2.8 per cent drop in the six months to the end of December compared to the same period the year before.

Chief executive Rob Pitcher said: “We have had the best festive trading period for four years with all of our brands recording positive like-for-like sales and Revolucion de Cuba being the standout performer.

“However, our younger customers are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024.

“Therefore, we have taken the difficult yet ultimately beneficial step for the group to close several bars which are unprofitable.”