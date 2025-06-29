Tiny robots built in Sheffield that could help fix leaky water pipes without having to dig up roads, according to new research.

The miniature machines - called "Pipebots" - are the same size as a toy car and can track down leaks underground.

Meet the tiny robots that could help fix leaky water pipes without having to dig up roads, according to new research. | University of Sheffield / SWNS

Pipebots could "revolutionise" how water infrastructure is managed and help save some of the three billion litres of water lost through leaky pipes everyday day in England and Wales, according to scientists.

University of Sheffield researchers say the robots they developed can explore water pipes to check for cracks and faults – identifying potential issues before they even become a problem.

Road works to repair utilities cost the UK economy at least £4 billion per year and can cause disruption to businesses and residents.

The UK’s ageing water network dates back to the Victorian era and totals more than 215,000 miles in length.

Cracks and faults are causing water to be continuously leaked – at a rate that is enough to fill 1,200 Olympic swimming pools.

Currently, the only way for human workers to pinpoint the flaw is by digging and locating a leak in the maze of pipes.

The process is lengthy and costly for both businesses and residents.

Now researchers from the University of Sheffield’s School of Mechanical, Aerospace and Civil Engineering, working with colleagues at the universities of Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds, have developed a range of miniature robots with new sensors that can travel through pipes and check for defects autonomously.

The smallest robot measures just 40mm (1.5 inches) wide.

The bots are equipped with tiny, high-spec acoustic sensors and cameras, which enable them to navigate and detect faults freely.

Without the need to dig up roads or pavements, the research team say a Pipebot "swarm" can be placed in a deployment hub and lowered into a water pipe through a hydrant by an engineer.

The tiny bots will then explore the area, scan for faults, and relay data back to the engineer above ground.

The research team say the Pipebots are "intelligent" and will avoid any restricted areas, such as customer connections, and work together to clear areas quickly and efficiently.

They are equipped with all-terrain legs which enable them to navigate through any difficult paths they might encounter whilst underground.

They can also "talk" to each other within a short range, so they can work together to carry out tasks and problem solve.

Programme director Professor Kirill Horoshenkov said: “Leaky water pipes are one of the biggest issues facing the water industry, not just here in the UK, but also globally as companies and governments grapple with ageing infrastructure.

"Whilst pipe inspection technologies have improved, it is still incredibly difficult to monitor the condition of water pipes and find leaks in these vast networks, especially when the leaks are small.

“The Pipebots we have developed could revolutionise how we maintain our water infrastructure and could significantly reduce the estimated three billion litres of water lost daily in England and Wales.

"The bots would lessen the strain on resources and potentially save the UK economy part of the £4 billion lost annually due to utility street works and related disruptions."

Aside from water pipes, he said the bots are capable of operating in other environments, including sewers, gas pipes and dangerous sites that are inaccessible to humans.

With the help of funding from the Office for Water Services (OFWAT), the Sheffield researchers are working on three projects with partners from the water industry and local authorities across the UK to adapt the bots to meet specific industry needs.

The work includes "Pipebot Patrol" – a project to develop, build and test an autonomous sewer robot that lives in the sewer, constantly inspecting and raising alerts to the precise location of blockages, as they are beginning to form.

Another project "Pipebots for Raising Mains" involves developing technology for condition assessment inspections in live rising wastewater mains, which will enable rehabilitation works to be planned and prioritised, reducing the risk of failure leading to pollution.

The third project - "No Dig Leak Repair" – is developing ways to repair leaks from within live water mains, without disruptive excavations and with minimal interruptions to water supplies.

The Sheffield team is also working on a European Union-funded project, Pipeon, to develop advanced robotic and AI technology for autonomous sewer inspection and maintenance.

Prof Horoshenkov added: “The Pipebots project is a great example of the importance of collaboration between universities and industry.

"Our research has demonstrated how effective the technology can be and partners from industry are helping us to make it relevant to the end-user needs, test, advance and ultimately deploy it to help tackle a key challenge the water industry faces.”