Cork City have confirmed that Rio Shipston is heading back to Sheffield Wednesday, with any chance of an extended loan ‘unworkable’ in the current situation.

The Star reported earlier this week that the 20-year-old would be playing his last game for the Irish outfit despite their hopes of keeping him around for a bit longer, and they have now explained that the Owls’ embargo would have made it too difficult to do.

Shipston played 21 times for the Rebel Army during his half-season loan spell, coming on as a second half substitute in his final game - a 0-0 draw with St. Patrick's Athletic - on Friday evening. His departure was then confirmed today.

“Cork City FC can confirm that Tein Troost and Rio Shipston have departed the club, following the conclusion of their loan spells,” a statement confirmed. “The club had sought to extend Troost’s stay on Leeside by activating the option for a permanent transfer, however the player and his representatives have advised that they wish to pursue other opportunities.

“With regard to Rio Shipston, the transfer embargo currently in place at Sheffield Wednesday made any potential extension of his loan deal unworkable. We thank both players for their contribution to the club, and wish them the best for their future careers.”

Meanwhile, the player himself said on social media, “Thank you Cork City FC, been a pleasure and wish you all the best moving forward.”

Shipston is expected to team up with the rest of the Owls squad now as he looks to try and force his way into the first team plans for next season, a task made a bit easier by the club’s limitations on signing new players due to the ongoing unpaid wages debacle at Hillsborough. The club also now owe money to HMRC as well.

