Written by Eve Jones

Two demonstrations were held on Saturday (June 28) in Chapeltown and Grenoside over the council’s controversial Local Plan.

The scheme was announced in May with the aim to build 3,539 homes, two schools, a multi-faith graveyard and 130 acres of business space on greenbelt land - something residents across the city now want to block.

In response, hundreds took part in the ‘Hands Off S35 Greenbelt’ and ‘Grenoside & Ecclesfield Green Belt Grab’ march on Saturday.

Jo Tunstall, organiser of this weekend’s protests, said: “We want to highlight the serious issues this will cause our communities.

“We do not believe it is necessary to use the greenbelt to supply the housing and employment demand when we know that there are brownfield sites available.”

The council argues that brownfield and urban development land in the city has been exhausted, leaving them no choice but to use the protected green spaces.

Mrs Tunstall, who is the Secretary of Save Our Greenbelt in Chapeltown, Ecclesfield and Grenoside, said: “We want to let Sheffield City Council know we are not willing to sit by and let them unfairly allocate most of their Greenbelt development in just 2 postcodes of S35 and S13.”

Of the planned developments put forward by the council, 37 per cent of the housing and 70 per cent of the business sites will be on land in S35, said Jo.

One march began at Newton Hall in Chapeltown, with protestors walking towards fields near Ecclesfield School where one of the proposed developments is set to take place. The other left from Grenoside Park.

The two marches’ routes intersected at St. Mary’s Church in Ecclesfield, where they met for speeches and photographs.

Mrs Tunstall said that other areas in Sheffield will also be hit hard by the Greenbelt development, such as S13 which is taking on 1,738 of the 3,500 new homes.

She said: “We welcome anybody who is objecting to greenbelt development around Sheffield to join us because this is about that wider picture.”

A public consultation over the planned development is taking place until July 11.

