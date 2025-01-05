Urgent plea to help with recovery of Springer Spaniel puppy after difficult start to life

Meet Willow, the five-month-old Springer Spaniel puppy who has endured a difficult start to life, and narrowly avoided being put down after breaking her elbow.

Euthanasia was considered because Willow’s owners couldn’t provide the extensive aftercare she required, which included strict crate rest, regular medication and ongoing vet checks.

Thankfully, the PDSA in Sheffield reached out to RSPCA Sheffield, who were able to take over Willow’s care and give her a second chance.

After undergoing surgery, Willow is now recovering in the loving home of her foster mum, Carolina, alongside her doggy brothers, Jasper and Berty | RSPCA

After undergoing surgery, Willow is now recovering in the loving home of her foster mum, Carolina, alongside her doggy brothers, Jasper and Berty.

Carolina said:“Willow is a sweet girl who is full of love and her personality is really coming out now.

“She has become best friends with her older foster brother,10-year-old Shih-tzu, Jasper.

“Willow won’t lie down unless Jasper is next to her. Jasper is blind so they’re supporting each other with their health problems.

“Thankfully, Willow’s elbow appears to be on the mend following the surgery.”

While Willow is making great progress, her journey to recovery isn’t over yet.

To ensure she gets the ongoing care she needs, RSPCA Sheffield has launched a fundraiser, and they are calling on the community for help.

An RSPCA Sheffield spokesperson said: “The fundraiser has already reached over halfway, but every little bit makes a difference to help Willow heal and live a happy, pain-free life.

“The fundraiser will pay for Willow’s orthopaedic surgery, medication, food and any other care she requires.

“RSPCA Sheffield would like to thank everyone who has donated so far, and is incredibly grateful to anyone else who donates. We’re working to give Willow the bright future she deserves.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Willow’s recovery fund can donate at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/willowsrecovery.

