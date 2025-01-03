Kyle Allen: 'Do not approach' Barnsley teenager wanted in connection to series of burglaries

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 14:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Barnsley have told the public not to approach wanted teenager Kyle Allen as they attempt to locate him in connection to a series of burglaries.

South Yorkshire Police have released an appeal to find the 18-year-old following a number of burglaries in December 2024.

He is also wanted in connection to reports of attempted shoplifting and making threats to damage property in Barnsley on October 30, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The teen is reported to have links to Dearne, Darfield and Wombwell in Barnsley.

Kyle Allen. The 18-year-old is wanted in connection to a series of burglaries in December 2024.Kyle Allen. The 18-year-old is wanted in connection to a series of burglaries in December 2024.
Kyle Allen. The 18-year-old is wanted in connection to a series of burglaries in December 2024. | South Yorkshire Police

Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen to spoken to the 18-year-old recently or knows where he may be staying.

He is white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build. He has wavy black hair and is clean shaven.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have said “do not approach him” if you see him in public, instead urging people to call 999.

Anyone with information about Allen’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting crime reference number 14/221415/24.

You can also submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:BarnsleySouth Yorkshire PolicePoliceDarfield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice