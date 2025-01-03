Kyle Allen: 'Do not approach' Barnsley teenager wanted in connection to series of burglaries
South Yorkshire Police have released an appeal to find the 18-year-old following a number of burglaries in December 2024.
He is also wanted in connection to reports of attempted shoplifting and making threats to damage property in Barnsley on October 30, 2024.
The teen is reported to have links to Dearne, Darfield and Wombwell in Barnsley.
Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen to spoken to the 18-year-old recently or knows where he may be staying.
He is white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a slim build. He has wavy black hair and is clean shaven.
Police have said “do not approach him” if you see him in public, instead urging people to call 999.
Anyone with information about Allen’s whereabouts should call 101, quoting crime reference number 14/221415/24.
You can also submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.