Dearne Road Rotherham: Pedestrian, 75, fighting for life after crash

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 09:53 GMT
A 75-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a car remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

He was injured in a collision on Dearne Road, Rotherham, on the morning of Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward, as the investigation into the incident continues.

The collision took place on Dearne Road, Rotherham on the morning of Tuesday, December 31, 2024, leaving a 75-year-old pedestrian with life threatening injuries | Google/Adobe

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Tuesday at 6.20am we were called to Dearne Road in Rotherham following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

“It is believed that a black Vauxhall Mokka was travelling in the direction towards Bolton Upon Dearne when it has collided with a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

“The driver of the car remained on scene and is co-operating with officers.”

If you believe you can assist officers, call 101.

You can share footage here- https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-footage-and-information-sought-following-collision

Quote incident number 118 of December 31, 2024 when you get in touch.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also contact them via their website at: www.crimestoppers-org.uk

