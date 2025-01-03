Dearne Road Rotherham: Pedestrian, 75, fighting for life after crash
He was injured in a collision on Dearne Road, Rotherham, on the morning of Tuesday, December 31, 2024.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward, as the investigation into the incident continues.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Tuesday at 6.20am we were called to Dearne Road in Rotherham following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.
“It is believed that a black Vauxhall Mokka was travelling in the direction towards Bolton Upon Dearne when it has collided with a pedestrian.
“The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.
“The driver of the car remained on scene and is co-operating with officers.”
If you believe you can assist officers, call 101.
You can share footage here- https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-footage-and-information-sought-following-collision
If you prefer to remain anonymous, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
You can also contact them via their website at: www.crimestoppers-org.uk
