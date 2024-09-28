Lady and Winston are best friends who should be adopted as a pair.
The two Shih Tzus were found as strays, and the shelter says they have not had a single application of interest.
One new face this week is “busy bee” Bramble, the one-year-old Spaniel.
She is cute as a button and perfect for an active home as she is very high-energy.
Those are just a few characters of many who are hoping to find a home.
See the gallery below to see photos of them all, along with a short description from Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.
1. Bramble
"Bramble, a one-year-old Spaniel, is very much known as our busy bee! Bramble would thrive in a home with older children and potentially she could live with other adult well mannered dogs dependent on a successful meet here at Thornberry. Bramble is a very high energy dog who will require some further basic training which includes loose lead training and house training. Bramble does require a secure garden and with the right training would make the most wonderful addition to a family home." | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Gloria
"Gloria is a sweet natured girl looking for an active household. Gloria will need some further basic training which includes loose lead training and house training. Being an active breed she is very energetic and would thrive in a home with a love of the outdoors. Gloria is best suited to a home with older children and potentially she could live with other adult well mannered dog/s. You will require a secure garden as part of her adoption criteria." Gloria is a five-year-old Spaniel. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Bud
"Meet Bud our brilliant 11 year old Labrador. Despite his age, Bud has plenty of energy and is looking for a loving retirement home. He has only recently joined up at the sanctuary so is still under assessment but could potentially live with children and other dogs pending a successful meet." | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Yuki
"Meet Yuki our Chihuahua cross. Yuki is new to the sanctuary and is still under assessment. She is a lovely girl who thrives from lots of love and affection and is therefore seeking a family who are around more. She would be best suited as the only dog is the home and with older children." She is just under two years of age. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
