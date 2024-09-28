Adopt a Dog Sheffield: 20 sweet pups who need homes including stray Shih Tzu pair who no one has applied for

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Sep 2024, 12:18 BST

There are 20 pups up for adoption this week from Thornberry Animal Sanctuary - could you give any of them a home?

Lady and Winston are best friends who should be adopted as a pair.

The two Shih Tzus were found as strays, and the shelter says they have not had a single application of interest.

One new face this week is “busy bee” Bramble, the one-year-old Spaniel.

Sign up now for our new breaking newsletter

She is cute as a button and perfect for an active home as she is very high-energy.

Those are just a few characters of many who are hoping to find a home.

See the gallery below to see photos of them all, along with a short description from Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

If you think you could give any of them a home, contact the shelter by clicking here.

"Bramble, a one-year-old Spaniel, is very much known as our busy bee! Bramble would thrive in a home with older children and potentially she could live with other adult well mannered dogs dependent on a successful meet here at Thornberry. Bramble is a very high energy dog who will require some further basic training which includes loose lead training and house training. Bramble does require a secure garden and with the right training would make the most wonderful addition to a family home."

1. Bramble

"Bramble, a one-year-old Spaniel, is very much known as our busy bee! Bramble would thrive in a home with older children and potentially she could live with other adult well mannered dogs dependent on a successful meet here at Thornberry. Bramble is a very high energy dog who will require some further basic training which includes loose lead training and house training. Bramble does require a secure garden and with the right training would make the most wonderful addition to a family home." | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Photo Sales
"Gloria is a sweet natured girl looking for an active household. Gloria will need some further basic training which includes loose lead training and house training. Being an active breed she is very energetic and would thrive in a home with a love of the outdoors. Gloria is best suited to a home with older children and potentially she could live with other adult well mannered dog/s. You will require a secure garden as part of her adoption criteria." Gloria is a five-year-old Spaniel.

2. Gloria

"Gloria is a sweet natured girl looking for an active household. Gloria will need some further basic training which includes loose lead training and house training. Being an active breed she is very energetic and would thrive in a home with a love of the outdoors. Gloria is best suited to a home with older children and potentially she could live with other adult well mannered dog/s. You will require a secure garden as part of her adoption criteria." Gloria is a five-year-old Spaniel. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Photo Sales
"Meet Bud our brilliant 11 year old Labrador. Despite his age, Bud has plenty of energy and is looking for a loving retirement home. He has only recently joined up at the sanctuary so is still under assessment but could potentially live with children and other dogs pending a successful meet."

3. Bud

"Meet Bud our brilliant 11 year old Labrador. Despite his age, Bud has plenty of energy and is looking for a loving retirement home. He has only recently joined up at the sanctuary so is still under assessment but could potentially live with children and other dogs pending a successful meet." | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Photo Sales
"Meet Yuki our Chihuahua cross. Yuki is new to the sanctuary and is still under assessment. She is a lovely girl who thrives from lots of love and affection and is therefore seeking a family who are around more. She would be best suited as the only dog is the home and with older children." She is just under two years of age.

4. Yuki

"Meet Yuki our Chihuahua cross. Yuki is new to the sanctuary and is still under assessment. She is a lovely girl who thrives from lots of love and affection and is therefore seeking a family who are around more. She would be best suited as the only dog is the home and with older children." She is just under two years of age. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldDogsAnimalsDog lovers